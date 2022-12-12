VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team made it a single-digit game by the final buzzer, but No. 5 Rochester took care of business on Saturday, winning 86-77.

Kameron Givens led the Yellowjackets in the win with 23 points. Andrew Crockett and Peyton Dunham added 14 points each.

