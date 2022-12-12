VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team made it a single-digit game by the final buzzer, but No. 5 Rochester took care of business on Saturday, winning 86-77.
Kameron Givens led the Yellowjackets in the win with 23 points. Andrew Crockett and Peyton Dunham added 14 points each.
Mark Campbell led all scorers in the loss with 36 points, including eight made threes for the Norse. Glentrel Carter finished with 14. Nataj Sanders chipped in with 13.
Mesabi Range (7-5) will begin their MCAC North schedule after the new year when they travel to Itasca on Friday, Jan. 6.
RCTC 48 38—86
MRC 33 44—77
Rochester: Quest McCrimon 9, Quincy Burland 4, Kameron Givens 23, Jacob Lotz 8, Zach Hermann 3, Blue Smaller 3, Andrew Crockett 14, Peyton Dunham 14, Colin Bonow 5; Three pointers: McCrimon 1, Hermann 1, Crockett 2, Dunham 6; Free throws: 18-24; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 14, Mark Campbell 36, Zion Sanford 2, Nataj Sanders 13, Ziaire Davis 3, Johnny Spencer 9; Three pointers: Carter 1, Campbell 8, Davis 1, Spencer 1; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 19l Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range 97,
Western Tech 68
VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team picked up a 29-point win Friday night, downing Western Tech 97-68.
The Norse were led by Nataj Sanders’ 20 points. Mark Campbell added 16. Ziaire Davis had 14 and Zion Sanford chipped in with 11.
Elvis Pina led the Cavaliers in the loss with 18 points. Jub Ogak added 18. Noah Blanchard finished with 10.
WT 31 37—68
MR 43 54—97
Western Tech: Noah Blanchard 10, Jub Ogak 17, Ethan Lindhardt 2, Jaden Raymer 6, Elvis Pina 18, Cooper Roberts 6, Dalton Collins 9; Three pointers: Blanchard 2, Ogak 2; Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 8, Mark Campbell 16, Kaeleb Roberts 2, Zion Sanford 11, Nataj Sanders 20, Chris Rogers 5, Ziaire Davis 14, Jamar Gardner 7, Johnny Spencer 8, Jaquan Wright 4, David Garner 2; Three pointers: Campbell 2, Sanders 3, Davis 1; Free throws: 15-22; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rochester 119,
Mesabi Range 39
VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range women’s basketball team had no answer to the No. 2 team in the country as they fell to Rochester 119-39 on Saturday.
Bonnie Taylor led the Lady Norse in the loss with 15 points. Anna Fink added 13.
Myia Ruzek led all scorers with 38 points including nine made threes. Sophie Andring had 19 and Ravyn Miles finished with 18.
Mesabi Range (0-9) are off until the new year. They’ll kick off their MCAC North schedule on Friday, Jan. 6 at Itasca.
RCTC 36 26 30 27—119
MRC 3 10 8 18—39
Rochester: Olivia Christianson 6, Kandace Sikkink 12, Jada James 10, Myia Ruzek 38, Ravyn Miles 18, Danika Jones 11, Sophie Andring 19, Janae Bennet 5; Three pointers: Christianson 1, Ruzek 9, Miles 2, Andring 5, Bennet 1; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Deetra Davis 7, Bonnie Taylor 15, Elizabeth Hey 2, Anna Fink 13, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: Fink 3; Free throws: 14-15; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Young.
