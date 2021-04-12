INTERNATIONAL FALLS — After falling in game one of a twin bill, the Norsemen responded in game two to put together 10 hits in a 7-4 victory.
The nightcap saw Mesabi Range get hits from eight different players en route to the 7-4 win.
Blake Warner paced the victory with a 3-run blast in the first inning that gave the Norsemen a lead they would never relinquish.
Mesabi Range added three more runs in the sixth inning, which ultimately sealed the win.
Jackson Bode and Noah Paulseth (a double) each powered the offense with two hits. Max Grundhofer, Matt Costa, Gabriel Soto, Ryan Hujanen and Dawson Tweet all added base knocks. Bode and Grundhofer added RBI, as well.
On the hill Jack Kelly earned the win. He gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits, while fanning six Voyageurs and walking one in four innings of work. Mesabi’s Soto threw three innings in relief. He fanned four and gave up one run on two hits. He recorded the last nine outs to get the save. Orlando Rodriguez took the loss after hurling five innings. He gave up four runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out one.
Sunday’s Games
Game 1
Rainy River 19,
Mesabi Range 14
In Sunday’s home doubleheader with the Voyageurs, the Norsemen split yet again with Rainy River falling 19-14 in game one but coming back for the win in game 2, 13-3.
In game 1, Mesabi Range took an early 10-1 lead after scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Rainy River bounced back, however, scoring one run in each of the first four innings before recording nine in the top of the fifth to take a 13-10 lead.
The Voyageurs added two more in the sixth and four in the seventh to go up 19-10. Mesabi Range got the offense going again in the final inning of the game but could only muster up four runs, falling 19-14.
At the plate, Mesabi Range was led by Dawson Tweet and Blake Warner as both finished with a pair of hits and three RBIs to their names. Jackson Bode, Max Grundhofer, Trent Braaten, and Zach Nelson all picked up hits in the loss with Bode, Noah Paulseth, Grundhofer Braaten and Gabriel Soto earning one RBI each.
Game 2
Mesabi Range 13
Rainy River 3
In game two, the Norsemen found themselves tied with the Voyageurs 1-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth before exploding for seven runs to take control of the contest. Up 8-1, Mesabi Range outscored Rainy River 5-2 in the fifth inning to win by 10-run rule.
Four Norse finished with a pair of hits including Tweet, Bode, Konrad Kisch and Braaten. Grundhofer, Matt Costa, Kitsch and Braaten each finished with a pair of RBIs in the win.
Starting pitcher Zach Nelson went all five innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out six.
The split moves Mesabi Range to 4-13 overall and 2-2 in the MCAC Northern division. The Norse will be back on the diamond on Saturday when they host Vermilion for a doubleheader.
