Norsemen split Sunday twin bill with Itasca

VIRGINIA -- Mesabi Range and Itasca squared off again Sunday in a doubleheader at Stock Field in Virginia, with the Norsemen splitting the twin bill.
The Vikings took game one 1-1, and the Norse came back to win game two, 5-3.
Max Grundhofer led Mesabi Range with an RBI single, while Dawson Tweet and Jackson Bode also added base knocks in the five-inning opener.
Itasca put together 11 runs on 10 hits. Daniel Wensloff smacked a home run and two RBI, while Dawson Stevens added an RBI double.
Jackson Kelly took the pitching loss for Mesabi Range, going five innings and allowed 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits. He fanned three batters and also walked two.
Riley Resnick got the win for Itasca in a complete game effort. He fanned eight Norsemen, walked three and allowed one run on three hits.
Mesabi Range came back in game two to score five times on five hits. Zach Nelson paced the Norsemen with two hits and one RBI, Konrad Kisch smacked a homer and Grundhofer knocked in two runs. Tweet and Bode added hits and Blake Warner recorded an RBI.
Gabriel Soto notched the win on the mound as he fanned eight Vikings, walked four and allowed three runs (three earned) on nine hits.
The Vikings were led by Stevens, Cade Marquardt and Collin Zahnbrock with two hits each, while Esteban Paulino secured one hit and two RBI. Jack Dommeyer took the loss on the hill after going five innings and surrendering four earned runs on four hits. He also struck out three and walked two.
Mesabi Range (8-19 overall/5-7 MCAC North) hosts Century on Saturday.
Saturday’s Game
Itasca 3,
Mesabi Range 1
At Grand Rapids, after losing game one of a twin bill 1-0 Saturday, the Norse collected eight hits in game two, but it still wasn’t enough in a 3-1 to Itasca.
The Norsemen were led by Trent Braaten and Dawson Tweet with two hits each and a hit and one RBI from Max Grundhofer. Jackson Bode, Blake Warner and Cole Meyer each added base knocks, as well.
On the hill, Zach Nelson took the loss after going five innings, walking two and striking out two. He allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits. Tweet threw the final inning, striking out one and giving up one hit.
Itasca, meanwhile, scored three runs on six hits. Samuel Candelario connected for two hits, while Joshua Grimmer, David Morales, Riley Resnick and Ryan Akkanen each added one hit. Alex McBride pitched the Vikings to the win with a six-inning, seven-strikeout effort. He allowed one earned run on seven hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.