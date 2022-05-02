Mesabi Range College center fielder Gage Kracht spins and leaps for a high line drive during Monday's game against Vermilion Community College in Aurora. Kracht was able to catch up with the ball for the out.
Mesabi Range first baseman squeezes the ball for the out just beating Vermilion baserunner Cole Ramczyk in the 6th inning of Monday's game in Aurora.
Mark Sauer
AURORA — The Mesabi Range College baseball team split a pair of games Monday with divisional rival Vermilion.
In the opener, the Norsemen scored four runs in the first two innings and that was enough to carry them to a 4-3 win over the Ironmen. In the second game, the Ironmen exacted their revenge, downing Mesabi Range 5-2.
In the first game, Gabriel Soto got the win on the mound, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks in his five and 1/3 inning start. He fanned eight along the way. Joe Berset pitched the final one and 2/3 innings, giving up one run on a solo home run. He walked one batter as well.
Ian Ritchie took the loss on the mound for Vermilion, giving up all four runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.
At the plate, Nick Peters led the way for Mesabi Range, going 2-4 with two RBIs. Gage Kracht and Brandon Lind also picked up hits with Lind finishing with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored.
Terren Sugita, Dalton Cantrell, Jacob Worley and Jesus Trejo scattered the four Vermilion hits with Worley picking up the home run.
In the second game Brandon Lind got the start on the mound for Mesabi Range and took the loss, surrendering four runs (none earned) on three hits and two walks over three innings of work. He struck out four. Mason Carlson pitched the final three innings for the Norse, giving up one run on four hits and a walk.
Ryan Kling got the win on the mound for Vermilion, throwing a complete game. He surrendered two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven.
At the plate, Dawson Tweet was 1-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored for Mesabi Range. Peters and Logan Nordby also collected hits for the Norsemen.
Sugita and Cameron Peterson finished with a pair of hits each for Vermilion, with Sugita picking up two RBIs and a run scored. Graham Porter, Trejo and Cole Ramczyk all had hits as well.
Mesabi Range (10-18 overall, 4-2 MCAC North) will take on Hibbing in a doubleheader today in Eveleth. Those games will start at 10 a.m. Vermilion (12-13, 2-4 MCAC North) will travel to Rainy River on Wednesday.
