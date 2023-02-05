VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men’s basketball team capped off a successful weekend on Saturday, defending home court with a 71-57 win over Northland.
The win puts the Norsemen at 8-2 in the conference where they currently sit tied for first along with Rainy River and Central Lakes.
While Mesabi Range head coach Tamara Moore was pleased with her team for completing the weekend sweep (dispatching Itasca on Friday), she hopes her squad can come out with more energy, no matter who the opponent is on the schedule.
“I think we play with a lot more energy when we take on a top four team. The difference between playing Itasca and Northland is that it didn’t feel like we had the energy today against Northland. They might be at the bottom of the conference but those guys work hard and I think my guys have to realize that’s the scenario we’re dealing with every night. You can’t let anybody off the hook. We have to come in with energy and execute our gameplan. I’ll take the win, but I’m trying to ingrain in my guys that games like this are just as important as against the top teams in the conference.”
The Norse started the game off on a 6-0 run with Nataj Sanders scoring first on an inbound play for Mesabi Range. After the Pioneers took a time out to clean up some dysfunction, back to back scoring drives to the hoop from Ziaire Davis kept the Norse rolling.
Northland got on the board with Rah’meen Harris connecting on a pair of free throws after being fouled, but another score from Davis followed by one of two free throws from Sanders had the Norse up seven. The Norse continued to grow the lead in the first half with Mark Campbell and Glentrel Carter getting second chance points and scoring in transition. A stepback three from Davis then gave the Norse a double digit lead, 18-7.
After a three from the Pioneers’ Malic Osei-Tutu, Mesabi Range rattled off six straight with Carter scoring on the drive and converting on the and-one before Johnny Spencer nailed a three of his own, 24-10.
The Norse lead grew and reached 16 in the first half with Davis continuing to convert from long range and in transition. Northland cut it down to 11 late in the half but back-to-back threes from Campbell to close out the frame made it a 44-27 game at the break.
Northland hung around for most of the second half, not letting Mesabi Range pull away like they had hoped to in the second half. A solid run from the Pioneers’ Ashawn Phillips got the lead down to as little as 12 but some key threes from the Norse’s Campbell and Lyric Radford shut the door on Northland’s plans.
Up 17 on the last possession of the game, the Norse surrendered a futile buzzer three to Izeon Aaron to end the game, 71-57.
Davis led the Norse in the win with 16 while Campbell had 14. Sanders and Radford chipped in nine and eight, respectively. Domingue led the Pioneers with 21 while Phillips tallied 10.
Despite being in control for the full 40 minutes, Moore said after the game that she encouraged her team to find the energy they needed to really put the game away.
“My assistants can tell you that I’m yelling all game to get these guys to play with energy and attack. I don’t think we have the killer mentality some nights and I really believe that could be a detriment to our season. Maybe it’s just the identity of our team.”
After suffering an upset loss on the road to Hibbing last week, Moore says that lack of a mentality was what allowed the Cardinals to steal a win.
“We didn’t put our foot on the gas against Hibbing and they came out and wanted it more than us. We’re happy with what we’re doing right now but we have to work hard and keep getting better every night.”
Securing their eighth win of the conference season, a postseason berth in the region tournament is nearly assured for Mesabi Range. Moore says just being a playoff team is not the goal this team is fixated on.
“We want to be more than a playoff team. We’re in a race to win a conference championship. We want to make that top four but also bring home that championship that hasn’t happened in 30-plus years.”
Welcoming in Vermilion on Wednesday, Moore hopes her squad has what it takes to start a game strong and put it away early against an opponent they should have the edge against.
“This isn’t the same Vermilion team from last year. They have some very solid pieces and they’re a much better team. But it could be another Hibbing-type game where if you let them stay around and play with a lead down the stretch, they can beat you. It’s a game where we can’t come out without energy because of their record. They’re in fifth place right now so they want to win and try and make that top four. It’s motivation for them.”
Wednesday’s tilt with Vermilion is set to start at 7:30 p.m.
NCTC 27 30 — 57
MNMR 44 27 — 71
Northland: Ashawn Phillips 10, Jaelin Domingue 21, Rah’meen Harris 5, AJ Jennings 6, Malic Osei-Tutu 5, Izeon Aaron 5, Elijah Williams 5; Three pointers: Domingue 5, Osei-Tutu 1, Aaron 1; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 8, Glentrel Carter 5, Mark Campbell 14, Zion Sanford 2, Ziaire Davis 16, Johnny Spencer 4, Nataj Sanders 9, Anthony Rayson 4, Chris Rogers 4, Artenquis King 2, Michael Johnson 2, Vance Alexander 1; Three pointers: Radford 2, Campbell 4, Davis 2, Spener 1; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range 100,
Itasca 83
VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men’s basketball team put the hurt on Itasca in the first half of Friday’s contest, going into the break up 52-26. The large lead allowed them to cruise to the win in the second, 100-83.
Lyric Radford led the Norse in the win with 23 points including seven three pointers. Ziaire Davis added 16 points while Nataj Sanders had 12. Johnny Spencer finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Vikings were led by Jonnie Ambrose and Jaquan Adams with 17 points each. Tamarrien Thorpe chipped in with 10.
MNI 26 57 — 83
MNMR 52 48 — 100
Itasca: Isaiah Timmons 1, Elijah Timmons 4, Jonnie Ambrose 17, Takieto Palmer Jr. 7, Jaquan Adams 17, Brady Thomas 4, Jerome Washington 6, Jordan Aghan 7, Donte Whymns 8, Tyler Peterson 2, Tamarrien Thorpe 10; Three pointers: E. Timmons 1, Ambrose 3, Adams 3, Thomas 1, Washington 2, Aghan 1, Thorpe 1; Free throws: 19-34; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 23, Glentrel Carter 5, Mark Campbell 4, Kaeleb Roberts 4, Zion Sanford 4, Natah Sanders 12, Chris Rogers 1, Ziaire Davis 17, Jamar Gardner 2, Johnny Spencer 10, Arius Spearman 2, Vance Alexander 8, Michael Johson 6; Anthony Rayson 2; Three pointers: Radford 7, Sanders 1, Davis 2, Alexander 2; Free throws: 12-19; Total fouls: 25; Fouled out: Spearman.
