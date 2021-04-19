ELY — Mesabi Range got its offense revved up in Sunday’s doubleheader against Vermilion in Ely.
The Norsemen put up eight runs in a 9-8 opening loss, but came back to score 14 runs on 14 hits in game two to pick up a 14-2 win in five innings.
In game one, Vermilion got out to a 9-4 lead after a five-run sixth inning and held off Mesabi Range by one run. The Norsemen put up four runs in the seventh on Cole Meyer’s, but it wasn’t enough to come all the way back.
Vermilion was paced by Jacob Worley with a three-run homer, while Jonathan Leon, Jakob Wiirre and Dalton Cantrell each added two base knocks.
Mesabi Range answered with the 4-RBI grand slam from Cole Meyer, three hits from Zach Nelson and a double from Dawson Tweet, who had two other hits and two RBI. Jackson Bode added two hits, while Blake Warner, Noah Paulseth, Max Grundhofer, Konrad Kisch and Gabriel Soto each had one hit.
Wiirre earned the pitching win after going six innings and allowing four earned runs on 12 hits and striking out 12. Jack Kelly took the loss for the Norsemen in a six-inning effort. He allowed nine runs (three earned) on nine hits, while striking out three and walking four.
----
Mesabi Range’s bats continued to be hot in game two Sunday, with a home run coming from Tweet and a double from Kisch.
The Norsemen put up two runs in the first and second innings before exploding for seven more in the third to take a 11-0 lead. Mesabi added three more in the fourth and allowed the Ironmen to plate only two runners in the third inning.
Mesabi Range was led by Trent Braaten with three hits and four RBI, while Tweet added three hits and three RBI. Bode and Kisch each added two hits and one RBI, while Meyer added a base knock and two RBI. Warner, Grundhofer and Ryan Hujanen added hits, as well.
Vermilion was paced by Wiirre with one hit and one RBI, while Cameron Peterson, Jonathan Leon, Graham Porter and Nils DeRemee each had hits.
Soto earned the pitching win after going all five innings, fanning seven and giving up just two runs on five hits. Cade Wallace took the loss for VCC. He went 2 1/3 innings, and allowed six runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out one.
Mesabi Range takes on Anoka-Ramsey in Coon Rapids on Thursday at 2 p.m.
SATURDAY’S LATE GAME
Mesabi Range 4,
Vermilion 2
AURORA — Cole Meyer and Noah Paulseth each connected for two hits Saturday to lead Mesabi Range to win game two over Vermilion, 4-2.
Meyer smacked a double, while three others had RBIs as the Norsemen rebounded from a 10-4 game one loss to the Ironmen.
Mesabi Range got on the board with three runs in the fourth and added another in the fifth, while Vermilion was held to one run each in the fourth and seventh innings. Jackson Bode, Blake Warner and Trent Braaten accounted for the Mesabi RBIs.
Vermilion was paced by Max Gausen with two hits, while Jonathan Leon and Nils DeRemee had RBIs.
Zach Nelson picked up the pitching win for the Norsemen. He went all seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He fanned three and walked three.
Jacob Worley took the loss for Vermilion in six innings of work. He allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits, struck out six and walked one.
Mesabi Range (5-14) plays at Vermilion again today and is scheduled to host Anoka-Ramsey on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
Esko 11,
Eveleth-Gilbert 4
Eveleth-Gilbert fell behind early, and couldn’t come back in a 11-4 loss to Esko Saturday.
Esko scored on a home run by Noah Furcht in the first inning and a triple by Avery Lilegren in the second inning putting E-G down 4-0 after two innings.
The Bears battled back with a run in the third and another in the top of the fifth. Esko took advantage of a couple E-G miscues in the fifth to put up six runs. The Bears plated two in the top of the seventh, but the comeback fell short.
Brandon Lind took the loss for E-G allowing 4 earned runs over five innings striking out six and walking zero. Lind also led the Bears at the plate going 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.
Furcht got the win for Esko allowing two hits and two runs over four innings.
The Bears drop to 2-1 on the season.Next up is Cherry on Tuesday at home.
