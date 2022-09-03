MOUNTAIN IRON – Going up against Vermilion -- a team with a new coach and a new playbook -- Mesabi Range didn’t know exactly what they’d be up against in their season opener Saturday.
Those unknowns didn’t seem to be a problem as the Norse were strong on defense, offense and special teams to get their first win of 2022, 55-0 at MI-B Field.
“We’re real happy with the way our defense played today,’’ Mesabi head coach Tom Inforzato said. “They definitely came ready to go. A lot of good leadership, sophomore leadership, helped I think with that.’’
“We didn’t know what we were going to get’’ from the newly renamed Ironhawks, he added. “Obviously pleasantly surprised with the score, but we’re not close to where we need to be yet. We still have a long ways to go as far as execution.’’
Mesabi Range scored six touchdowns in the first half (eight TDs overall) as they jumped out to a 48-0 lead at intermission. The Norse racked up 385 total yards in the contest, including 174 on the ground and 211 through the air. Mesabi’s defense also compiled six sacks, blocked two punts and allowed Vermilion just 33 total yards in the dominating win.
After the teams exchanged fumbles in the first quarter, Mesabi Range got on the board first with a 47-yard scoring drive. QB Trinate Jacobs hit Justice Johnson for seven yards to open the drive before Durand Douglas added four more yards to take the ball to the Ironhawks 36.
Aundreus Griffin hit pay dirt on the next play as he hauled in a Jacobs pass on a slant and went the distance to put the Norse up 6-0.
Vermilion came back to gain 17 yards on a Myles Holder pass to Aaron Jowers, but the Norse shut them down at that point and forced a punt.
The Norse took over at their own 42 and used a combination of passes and runs to drive 58 yards for another touchdown.Mesabi used Torris Childs, Maximus McArthur and Jacobs on the ground, while Jacobs found Griffin and Jose Magarin through the air to take the ball down to the Ironhawks 1 yard line.
Jacobs proceeded to call his own number and extend the lead to 12-0 on a quarterback sneak with 6:22 left in the first.
Mesabi Range continued to dominate Vermilion defensively, with a sack that forced an Ironhawks punt from their own 14. The Norse proceeded to put themselves in scoring position after deflecting the punt and taking over at the 6 yard line.
One play later, Jacobs found Johnson in the end zone to
see defense, b3
take a commanding 20-0 lead with 3:55 left to play in the first. Jacobs ended the game 6-for-8 passing with 108 yards and two TDs.
The second quarter proved to be more of the same as Mesabi picked up one of its five first-half sacks to keep Vermilion at a standstill and eventually forced a punt from the Vermilion 4.
The Norse turned that into points, as well, with Carson Harris grabbing the punt and taking it 35 yards to the house for a 27-0 advantage for the home team.
Mesabi forced another punt on the ‘Hawks next possession and soon made the score 34-0 on a 48-yard scoring drive. Jemal Brown, who came in to replace Jacobs, culminated the drive with a 5-yard scoring pass, once again to Johnson.
Mesabi added their final score of the first half on a 62-yard scoring drive. McArthur, who had 47 first-half rushing yards, Jose Magarin, Torris Childs and a Brown scramble led the ground game, while Brown found Johnson yet again with a 4-yard scoring strike to make it 41-0 at the end of the first half.
The Norse went back to the run game in the third quarter with Jaheim Atkinson, Magarin, McArthur, Childs and Brown picking up big gainers. Childs got the final call on the 64-yard drive and went three yards for six points and a 48-0 Mesabi lead.
Brown exited the game midway through the third with 77 yards passing and two TDs on 5-for-6 passing.
Inforzato was pleased with his quarterback play. He said the Norse have two quarterbacks “that really make those throws.’’
The Norse had the Vermilion quarterbacks and soon had the ball back early in the fourth quarter.
Mesabi quarterback Charles Fiuza Jr. put the final nail in the coffin when he hit Griffin with a 25-yard pass and catch to make it 55-0.
Overall, Inforzato was happy with what he saw on the field.
“I’m happy with all three phases today,’’ he said, including special teams. “We knew we had to play great defense and take care of the football. Those were the keys to victory. We took care of the football and we were good on special teams and again played good defense and that’s a pretty good recipe for success.’’
Mesabi Range hosts Minnesota West at 11 a.m. Saturday at MI-B Field in Mountain Iron.
Vermilion 0 0 0 0 – 0
Mesabi 20 21 7 7 – 55
First Quarter
MR – Aundreus Griffin 36 pass from Trinate Jacobs (kicked failed)
MR – Jacobs 1 run (kick blocked)
MR – Johnson 6 pass from Jacobs (Griffin pass from Jacobs)
Second Quarter
MR – Carson Harris 35 punt return (Leonard Smith kick)
MR – Johnson 5 pass from Jemal Brown (Smith kick)
MR – Johnson 4 pass from Brown (Smith kick)
Third Quarter
MR – Torris Childs 3 run (DeCorey Eason kick)
Fourth Quarter
MR – Griffin 25 pass from Charles Fiuza Jr. (Eason kick)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.