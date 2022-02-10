VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team completed a season sweep over divisional rival Vermilion on Wednesday, downing the Ironmen 95-59.
The Norsemen were led in scoring by five players in double figures, including Lyric Radford and Mayan White with 15 points each. Nataj Sanders added 13. TQ Wair finished with 11 and Arius Spearman chipped in with 10.
Ronald Ducros led Vermilion with an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double. J’Sean Banks added 12 points while Tyrese Rogers finished with 10.
Mesabi Range (7-15 overall, 5-6 MCAC North) will travel to Central Lakes on Saturday. Vermilion (0-20, 0-10 MCAC North) will head to Northland that same day.
VCC 32 27 — 59
MRC 43 52 — 95
Vermilion: Kengi Bryant 5, Ronald Ducros 18, J’Sean Banks 12, Jalen Easton 7, Teris Consonery 5, Tyrese Rogers 10, De’Vonta Roberts 2; Three pointers: Banks 2, Consonery 1, Rogers 2; Free throws: 14-19; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 15, Glentrel Carter 7, Mark Campbell II 7, Mayan White 15, Nataj Sanders 13, Ziaire Davis 5, Franciso Moreno III 1, Gage Kracht 2, Arius Spearman 10, TQ Wair 11, Artenquis King 9; three pointers: Radford 4, White 5, Spearman 2, Wair 1, King 1; Free throws: 14-23; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
