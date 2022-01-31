CLOQUET — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team evened up their conference record on Saturday with a 25-point win over Fond du Lac, 102-77.
Mark Campbell led the way for the Norsemen on the court with 36 points and eight rebounds. Nataj Sanders had 18 points and nine boards. Mayan White finished with 17 points and Glentrel Carter chipped in with 13.
The Thunder were led by Demetrius Torrence and Jehoiada Goins, who put in 20 points each. Goins also brought down a game-high 19 rebounds for the double-double. Tahj Jenkins also finished with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Derriyon Sam chipped in with 11 points.
Mesabi Range (6-13 overall, 4-4 MCAC North) will travel to Hibbing on Wednesday.
MRC 55 47 — 102
FDL 33 44 — 77
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 13, Mark Campbell 36, Mayan White 17, Nataj Sanders 18, Ziaire Davis 4, Arius Spearman 6, Artenquis King 8; Three pointers: Campbell 2, White 5, Spearman 1; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Fond du Lac: Moises Rivera 8, Derriyon Sam 11, Ian Green 7, Demetrius Torrence 20, Tahj Jenkins 11, Jehoiada Goins 20; Three pointers: Rivera 2, Sam 3, Torrence 4; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Como Park 82,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 62
At St. Paul. The No. 1 team in Class A faced off with the No. 4 team in Class AAA this weekend with Mountain Iron-Buhl taking on St. Paul Como Park.
In the end, the Rangers faced one of their toughest tests of the season thus far, and fell to the Cougars, 82-62.
Jordan Zubich led Mountain Iron-Buhl offensively in the loss with 19 points including five made threes. Ava Butler finished with 10 and Sage Ganyo chipped in with nine.
Ronnie Porter led Como Park with a game-high 34 points. Teammate Kaylynn Asberry finished with 29.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (15-3) faced off with Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday night. Results from that game will be in Wednesday’s Mesabi Tribune. On Thursday, the Rangers will travel to Cherry.
MIB 38 24 — 62
CP 43 39 — 82
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 6, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 19, Brooke Niska 5, Sage Ganyo 9, Ava Butler 10, Lauren Maki 7; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 5, Ganyo 1, Butler 2, Maki 1; Free throws: 12-15; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Como Park: Ronnie Porter 34, Ellery Tennison 2, Kaylynn Asberry 29, Cloey Dmytruk 2, Shakyla Walker 9, Jada James 6; Three pointers: Porter 5, Asberry 5, Walker 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
