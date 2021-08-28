Norsemen return to gridiron today

VIRGINIA — Getting back on the gridiron after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic will be somewhat of a challenge for Mesabi Range College.
“That’ll be a challenge for many colleges that didn’t have a season last year,’’ fifth-year Norsemen head coach Tom Inforzato said.
Mesabi Range won’t be as impacted as some with nine players back from their 2019 team.
“Those guys are truly our veterans,’’ the coach said. “They truly know how to represent our college.’’
The Norse return a couple wide receivers and a couple defensive players (that all started for Mesabi in 2019), while Tareq Shaw also returns at the quarterback position after starting seven games in 2019.
While Shaw is back, Inforzato said there has been a big quarterback competition going on at training camp. Shaw is in the mix, he added.
Last Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage was expected to go a long way in determining starters at both quarterback and running back.
Inforzato couldn’t remember a time when determining some of the starters came down to the intrasquad scrimmage. “These guys know how important it is,’’ he said before the contest.
Other key returners include sophomores Montrellis Wilson (wide receiver), Mike Fleming (linebacker) adn Hunter Pierce of Hibbing (kicker).
Inforzato added Fleming is “truly one of the leaders of our team.’’
The Norsemen will be relying on that leadership as they head to Wahpeton today to take on North Dakota State College of Science at 2 p.m.
Inforzato is confident in the team he and his coaches have assembled. About 70 players from Minnesota and all over the country make up the roster.
“We have a good group coming in,’’ the coach said, which also includes recruits that were planning to play last season before COVID-19 hit. That means there will be just that many more guys that are familiar with the coaching staff and how things are done at Mesabi Range.
Overall, it’s good to have a sense of normalcy, he said, after a year canceled due to the pandemic. There are still little things (like masks and other precautions) that remind everyone about COVID-19, but knowing they’ll be on the gridiron Saturday makes it all worthwhile.
“We get to play football this year, so we’re excited. We’ll do whatever we have to do,’’ Inforzato said. “The goal is to get on the field and make plays.’’
---
Helping with Mesabi’s experience will be Independence Community College (Kansas) transfers Joshua Johnson (defensive line), Nate Smith (defensive line) and Jalil Blakey (linebacker).
Those three remained with the Norse through COVID, Inforzato said.
“It’s kind of like having more sophomores,’’ the coach said. “It just helps with leadership.’’
A pair of Duluth Denfeld graduates (Nicholas Roberts and Keyshawn Beckom) are having a “great fall camp,’’ Inforzato said.
“I think they’re going to contribute right away.’’ The Mesabi Range roster also includes Isaiah Austad of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Andrew Torrel of Eveleth-Gilbert and Tyler Ritter of Mesabi East.
Looking ahead to the season, he expects another strong year from his Norse. “We always expect to be pretty competitive. For us, it’s can we finish. Every year we’re trying to find that magic again to go all the way.’’
The goal is to go 1-0 every week, Inforzato added, and be playing their best come October.
Asked about the team’s strength, the coach looked to his offensive and defensive lines.
“We’ve got more depth on our offensive line (and the defensive line) than we’ve had in the past,’’ he said. “It’s tough to get numbers there.’’
The wide receiver unit is also looking strong and the speed in the secondary is good. He mentioned freshman wideout Aundreus Griffin, specifically, has “had a spectacular fall camp.’’
---
Inforzato is looking forward to the season starting today and the race for the Minnesota College Athletic Conference crown.
Besides his own Norse, NDSCS, Central Lakes and Rochester are pretty tough.
“It’s always competitive with every school,’’ Inforzato said. “It’s really anybody’s game and what team can mesh at the right point.’’
