AURORA — The Mesabi Range College baseball team put everything together on Saturday, going 2-0 at the MCAC North Divisional Playoffs, earning themselves a spot in the Region XIII playoffs in the process.
In their opener, the fourth-seeded Norsemen downed No. 3 Hibbing 3-1. In their second game of the day, Mesabi Range faced off with No. 5 Vermilion and scored 10 unanswered on their way to the 10-2 win, securing a spot in St. Cloud later this week.
Norsemen head coach Chris Vito said the two game stretch was some of the best ball he’d seen from his team all season.
“We played as well on Saturday as we have all year,” Vito said. “We had the pitching, the timely hitting and some outstanding defense. I think we only finished with one error all day.”
Battling through an up and down season with a schedule changing nearly every day, Vito said it was hard for his team to find a groove. Even then, he knew they had the ability to make a run and earn a spot in the Region XIII Tournament.
“I think we felt that this could happen for our team. Our guys felt that we had the talent but we just had to get the momentum going on our side. It was tough for any team when you can’t play the schedule how you want to.
“It was a tough week for us with six games in three days before the tournament here. We had an injury to our best player in Dawson Tweet and he’s just been an incredible presence for us and continues to be on the bench. We had other guys step up and I’m very proud of what they were able to do.”
In their opener with the Cardinals, Mesabi Range put up one run in the top of the first inning before Hibbing knotted things up in the bottom of the third. Gabe Soto got the start on the mound for the Norse. After the run in the third inning, Soto and the Norse defense were near perfect through the final four innings..
Mesabi Range added one run in the fifth and one in the sixth against a Hibbing team they struggled with as of late. The Cardinals couldn’t push anything else across the plate and were limited to just three hits in the loss.
Soto earned the complete game win for Mesabi Range, giving up the unearned run on three hits and a walk. He fanned three over seven innings.
Diego Escamilla got the start for Hibbing and gave up one run on five hits and five walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. Ezekial Walton came on in relief and took the loss, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over the final 4.2 innings. He struck out four.
At the plate, Cole Meyer, Daniel Moore, Brandon Lind, Max Grundhofer and Logan Nordby scattered the five Mesabi Range hits. Hunter Herpel, Robert Rodriguez and Ariel Gonzalez had the three hits for Hibbing.
“It was a very well-pitched game,” Vito said. “Their starter struggled but Walton did a very nice job after him. Gabe for us was outstanding. We did what we needed to do to score enough to win that game.”
Against the Ironmen in game two, an early 2-0 hole for the Norsemen was quickly forgotten as Mesabi Range exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second to take a lead they would never surrender.
Brandon Lind got the win on the mound for the Norse, throwing a two-hitter in a complete game effort. He walked one and struck out nine. Mesabi Range lit up Vermilion starter Ian Ritchie for nine runs (all earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 3.1 innings of play. He struck out three. Andrew Birko pitched the final 2.2 innings, giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He fanned four.
At the plate, Jackson Bode, Tom Nemanich and Logan Nordby all had home runs for Mesabi Range in the win. Bode finished 3-3 with three runs scored and a double, Nemanich was 2-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Nordby was 1-3 with two RBIs. Meyer and Lind also collected multiple hits for Mesabi Range.
Cameron Peterson and Jacob Worley had the lone hits for Vermilion.
“They’re an excellent team and they quickly went up 2-0 on us,” Vito said. “But we responded in a major way. The bats exploded and our guys stepped up when they needed to. Brandon threw an outstanding game for us.”
Northland and Itasca were the other two teams from the North to make it to the Region XIII Tournament.
“We haven’t been to the region tournament since my first year here. It’s exciting. Give credit to these kids and the rest of the coaching staff here for what we’ve been able to put together and accomplish.”
Mesabi Range will open play on Thursday against Northland at 10 a.m. in St. Cloud. The winner of that game will take on Rochester at 4 p.m. The loser will play an elimination game at 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Mesabi East 21,
Moose Lake 5
At Moose Lake, the Mesabi East baseball team connected for 17 hits in a beatdown of Moose Lake/Willow River on Saturday, 21-5.
Cooper Sickel, Ty Laugen, Dakota Kruse, Logan Schroeder, Louie Karish and Kalub Corbett all finished with multiple hits in the win.
On the mound, Kruse got the win giving up nothing over two innings of work. Brayden Leffel and Sickel finished out the game for Mesabi East and combined to let in the five runs.
Mesabi East will travel to Proctor on Wednesday.
Ely 8,
Greenway/N-K 7
At Nashwauk, the Ely baseball team found themselves up 8-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh on Friday against Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The Titans managed to make it close, scoring four in the 11th hour, but the Timberwolves hung on for the 8-7 win.
Harry Simons got the start and the win on the mound for Ely, scattering seven hits and three runs over five innings. Logan Loe and Gunnar Hart came in on relief and hung on to get Ely the win.
At the plate, Caid Chittum and Joey Bianco finished with two hits and an RBI each to pace the Wolves.
Ethan Newman took the loss for the Titans, giving up six runs on six hits over 3.1 innings of work. Newman led at the plate with three hits and two runs scored.
Ely 5,
Cook County 2
At Grand Marais, Gunnart Hart went the distance on the mound for Ely to guide the Timberwolves to a 5-2 win over Cook County on Saturday.
Hart pitched a complete game, giving up the two runs on four hits while striking out nine Vikings batters.
Caid Chittum led Ely at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Eddie Prijatel added a hit and a run scored. Mason Davis and Chase Sandberg combined for a run-scoring play in the seventh with Davis singling before Sandberg brought him home with a doble.
Paul Dorr took the loss for Cook County, giving up the five runs on eight hits and five walks. He struck out five.
"We pitched really well this past week,” Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said. “And if our hitting comes around, I like what we are doing. We have continued to play solid defense and our pitching has kept us in every game lately. We are getting better with each game."
Ely (4-3) will travel to Cherry on Thursday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mesabi Range 14,
Rainy River 4, F/5
At Virginia, the Lady Norse completed the home sweep of Rainy River on Saturday, downing the Voyageurs 14-4 in five innings.
Amelia Fritz got the win in the circle, giving up the four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Kansas Neari was 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Sakhia Howard-Reynolds was 2-3 with a run scored and an RBI. MJ Malecha was 1-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Grace Phenning was 1-4 with two RBIs.
Central Lakes 16, 21
Mesabi Range 1, 9
At Brainerd, the Lady Norse saw their season come to an end on Sunday, dropping a pair of games to Central Lakes 16-1 and then 21-9.
Helen Phenning, Kansas Neari, Hailey Aho and Thea Besch collected the Norse’s four hits in the first loss, with Aho driving in Phenning for the lone run in the third inning. Grace Phenning took the loss in the circle
In the second game, Aho was 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Helen Phenning was 2-3 with two runs scored. Neari, Amelia Fritz, Julia Knapper and Grace Phenning collected hits as well, with Fritz adding two RBIs. Helen Phenning took the loss in the circle.
Mesabi Range finishes with a record of 7-25 (6-16 MACC North).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.