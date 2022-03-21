COLLEGEVILLE — The Mesabi Range College baseball team went 1-1 in their second doubleheader with the St. John’s JV, first falling 12-0 in five innings before taking the second game on Saturday, 4-3.
The Johnnies took the first game easily, scoring four runs each in the first, third and fourth innings, while the Norse were held to six runs and committed three errors.
Brandon Lind got the start on the mound for Mesabi Range, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks in one inning. Iain Agee pitched the next two and 1/3 innings, giving upright runs (seven earned) on six hits and five walks. Jackson Berset pitched the final 2/3 of an inning, surrendering a hit while striking out one.
At the plate, Dawson Tweet and Logan Nordby both finished 2-2 on the day. Jackson Bode and Gabriel Soto collected the other two Norse hits.
In the second game, the Norse found themselves trailing 3-2 heading into the top of the seventh, but scored twice, including the go-ahead run, to get the win over St. John’s.
Cole Schaefer went the distance on the mound for Mesabi Range, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks in a complete game effort. He struck out five along the way.
At the plate, Tweet went 2-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Max Grundhofer also collected multiple hits. Emmot Nathan and Tom Nemanich also picked up a hit.
Mesabi Range (3-9) will take on Vermilion on Thursday in a doubleheader in Aurora. Start time is set for 10 a.m. The games were originally scheduled for Wednesday but have since been moved.
