BRAINERD — The Mesabi Range men’s and women’s basketball teams both suffered losses on Saturday at Central Lakes to close out the regular season.

The Norsemen’s 89-83 loss to the Raiders sets their conference record at 10-4 for the season, behind both Central Lakes and Rainy River at 12-2. They’ll carry the North’s No. 3 seed into next week’s Region XIII Tournament at Anoka-Ramsey.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments