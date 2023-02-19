BRAINERD — The Mesabi Range men’s and women’s basketball teams both suffered losses on Saturday at Central Lakes to close out the regular season.
The Norsemen’s 89-83 loss to the Raiders sets their conference record at 10-4 for the season, behind both Central Lakes and Rainy River at 12-2. They’ll carry the North’s No. 3 seed into next week’s Region XIII Tournament at Anoka-Ramsey.
The Lady Norse fell to the Raiders 100-35 earlier that, putting them at 1-7 in the MCAC North. Mesabi Range is tied for the fourth and final spot from the North in the MCAC Tournament with Itasca. The pair split the season series between one another.
With all other tiebreaking criteria exhausted, the two teams will meet once more on the court to see who takes the final spot in the MCAC Tournament. That game is set for Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. at Itasca.
In the men’s game, the Norse were led by Mark Campbell in the loss, who poured in 26 points and picked up five steals to lead on the stat sheet. Nataj Sanders added 22 points. Valance Alexander had eight.
The Raiders were led by Anthony’s Burch’s 22 points and eight assists. Denzil Walker had 20, Carrson Jones 12 and Joshua Polk 11.
In the women’s game, Deetra Davis led the Norse in the loss with 10 points and seven rebounds. Kylie Anderson added nine. Central Lakes was paced by Samantha Quigley’s 31 points. Five Raiders finished in double figures with Alyssa Torgerson adding 18, Jacey Rydberg 16, Jamie Johnson 15 and Clara Meyer 10.
Men’s Game
MNMR 27 56 — 83
CLC 40 49 — 89
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter: 10, Mark Campbell 26, Nataj Sanders 22, Johnny Spencer 4, Zion Sanford 6, Ziaire Davis 6, Vance Alexander 8, Anthony Rayson 1; Three pointers: Carter 2, Campbell 3, Sanders 1, Alexander 2; Free throws: 15-25; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Spencer.
Central Lakes: Carrson Jones 12, Anthony Burch 22, Denzil Walker 20, TJ Kornbaum 5, Davis Felix 6, Joshua Polk 11, Josh Rogers 7, Davion Jackson 4, Broden Fleisher 2; Three pointers: Jones 2, Burch 2, Walker 3, Kornbaum 1, Polk 3; Free throws: 18-26; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Kornbaum.
Women’s Game
MNMR 6 8 8 13 — 35
CLC 31 20 29 20 — 100
Mesabi Range: Kylie Anderson 9, Elizabeth Hey 5, Anna Fink 6, Deetra Davis 10, Kataja Young 3, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: Anderson 3, Hey 1, Fink 2; Free throws: 3-7; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Central Lakes: Jaime Johnson 15, Kalli Papenfuss 9, Alyssa Torgerson 18, Samantha Quigley 31, Jacey Rydberg 16, Clara Meyer 10, Ellie Anderson 1; Three pointers: Johnson 3, Papenfuss 1, Quigley 6; Free throws: 6-7; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
