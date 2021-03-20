Norsemen get first win, drop two-of-three to Johnnies

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — The Norsemen picked up their first win of the season Friday as they slipped past the St. John’s junior varsity, 2-1, after scoring the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.
Cole Meyer, Ryan Hujanen and Trent Braaten each doubled, while Max Grundhofer added two RBI as Mesabi Range improved to 1-3 on the season.
Gabriel Soto picked up the win on the mound with a six-inning effort. He gave up five hits and one run, while striking out seven and walking three.
St. John’s took game one of the twin bill Friday, 8-5.
----
In Saturday’s game against the Johnnies JV, Mesabi Range scored 10 runs in the last three innings, but came up just short, 13-11.
The Norsemen were tied 4-4 after five innings and down 13-5 after six innings before putting together a six-run seventh inning to nearly come all the way back.
Mesabi Range was led by shortstop Blake Warner with two hits (including a triple) and three RBI, while three other Norsemen had two hits each.
Zach Nelson and Max Grundhofer each had two hits and one RBI, while Konrad Kisch and Jack Kelly each added one hit and one RBI. Ryan Hujanen, Trent Braaten, and Ben Strid also added RBIs.
On the mound, Ben Strid took the loss after coming on in relief to hurl 1 2/3 innings. He allowed nine runs (seven earned) on one hit, while walking five and striking out one. Matt Costa started and went four innings. He gave up four runs (four earned) on five hits, while walking six and fanning three.
Mesabi Range fell to 1-4 on the season.
