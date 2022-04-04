MAUSTON, Wis. — The Norsemen baseball struggled on Sunday losing a twin bill to Rochester and couldn’t get on track Monday as they were defeated by Riverland twice on Monday.
Mesabi Range opened play on Sunday with an 18-1 loss to Rochester. The Norse collected one run on four hits, while the Yellowjackets tallied 18 runs on 17 hits.
Mesabi was paced by Jackson Bode with two hits and one run scored. Dawson Tweet picked up the team’s lone RBI.
On the hill, Mason Carlson took the loss after pitching 4.1 innings, allowing 12 runs on 13 hits, walking three and fanning three.
In game two, Rochester blanked the Norse, 10-0. Mesabi Range put together six hits, but could not push any runs across.
Brandon Lind led the way with two hits, while Bode, Gabriel Soto, Gage Kracht and Logan Nordby each added one hit. Bode had the team’s only double.
On the mound, Cole Schaefer went 5.2 innings and allowed 10 runs on 10 hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
On Sunday, Mesabi Range opened the day with a close one against Riverland before ultimately falling 2-0.
The Norse hit three singles but again couldn’t score any runs. Bode, Max Grundhofer and Andrew Torrel each connected for hits. On the mound, Soto pitched a complete game (six innings) and gave up two runs on five hits. He also struck out 10 Blue Devils and walked two.
In the final game against Riverland, Mesabi Range scored six times but gave up nine runs in the sixth to fall, 15-6.
Bode and Tweet each had three hits for the Norsemen, while Nick Peters added two hits and two RBI and Carlson chipped in with one hit and two runs scored. Bode and Tweet collected two RBI each, as well.
Tom Nemanich went the first 2.1 innings for Mesabi and gave up five runs on three hits. Joe Berset came on in relief for three innings. He gave up eight runs on seven hits. Tweet went the final 1.2 innings as he allowed two runs on three hits.
Mesabi Range (3-13) hosts Itasca at 10 a.m. Thursday in Aurora.
