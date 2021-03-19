Norsemen earn 2-1 win over St. John's JV

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — The Norsemen picked up their first win of the season Friday as they slipped past the St. John’s junior varsity, 2-1, after scoring the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.
Cole Meyer, Ryan Hujanen and Trent Braaten each doubled, while Max Grundhofer added two RBI as Mesabi Range improved to 1-3 on the season.
Gabriel Soto picked up the win on the mound with a six-inning effort. He gave up five hits and one run, while striking out seven and walking three.
In game one, Mesabi got two hits each from Konrad Kisch and Grundhofer, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Johnnies came out on top, 8-5.
Kisch led the way with two RBI, while Trent Braaten added another to score the team’s three earned runs.
Ryan Hujanen took the loss on the hill after going four innings and allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits. Hujanen fanned five batters and walked five. Jack Kelly came on to throw two innings in relief. He gave up one hit, struck out three and walked two.
Brock Brumley earned the win on the mound for St. John’s after tossing three innings and giving up just two runs (none earned) on two hits. Four Johnnies players connected for two hits in the contest.
Mesabi Range plays St. Johns JV again on Saturday at noon.
