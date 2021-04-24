Norsemen drop tight battle with Vikings

GRAND RAPIDS — The Mesabi Range baseball team found themselves on the losing end of a tight battle with Itasca Saturday, falling 1-0 in their doubleheader opener.
The Norse grabbed just three hits in the loss, with Zach Nelson grabbing two of them and Dawson Tweet picking up the third.
Starting pitcher Konrad Kisch went the full six innings for the Norsemen, giving up the one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out three.
Itasca was led by pitcher Mascon MacLeod, throwing the complete game shutout for the Vikings. MacLeod ended the contest surrenduring three hits and two walks while striking out six.
Samuel Candelario etched an RBI single in the third, scoring Jack Dommeyer for the only run of the contest.
The second game between the two teams was not complete as this edition went to press.
Mesabi Range and Itasca will do battle again today beginning at 1 p.m. in Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.