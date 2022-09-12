Minnesota West football team lit up their side of the scoreboard first, but it was the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range Norse that ended up dominating the game in a 44-20 rout of the Bluejays Saturday at Mountain Iron-Buhl Field.

The Norse continued to utilize both their quarterbacks in their second win of the year with Trinate Jacobs going 9-16 with 264 yards and two touchdowns and Jemal Brown going 7-11 with 105 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs had the longest throw of the day on an 88-yard touchdown pass to Aundreus Griffin in the third quarter.

