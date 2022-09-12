Minnesota West football team lit up their side of the scoreboard first, but it was the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range Norse that ended up dominating the game in a 44-20 rout of the Bluejays Saturday at Mountain Iron-Buhl Field.
The Norse continued to utilize both their quarterbacks in their second win of the year with Trinate Jacobs going 9-16 with 264 yards and two touchdowns and Jemal Brown going 7-11 with 105 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs had the longest throw of the day on an 88-yard touchdown pass to Aundreus Griffin in the third quarter.
Minnesota West got the scoring started in the first when a 39-yard drive stalled out. Mike Peralta came in and nailed a 41-yard field goal. Mesabi Range took the lead and never looked back after that, however, with Jacobs completing a six-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown completion to Jose Magarin. Ziaire Davis hit the extra point to make it 7-3 after one quarter.
Mesabi Range kept things rolling in the second withTorris Childs scoring on a five-yard touchdown run while Dom Rutigliano nabbed a score on a fumble recovery that he returned for one yard for six.
Down 19-3, the Bluejays made it a one-score game with Perlati hitting a 27-yard field goal on one drive before Brock Starley ran one in from five yards out on the next to make it 19-13.
The Norse made it a two-possession game just before the end of the half with Jacobs hauling one in for two points, 25-13.
The second half was all Mesabi Range as the Norse scored three touchdowns in the third to put the game away. Griffin got things rolling with his 88-yard reception for the score. Later, Magarin hauled in a 40-yard score through the air from Brown and Maximus McArthur capped off the scoring on a 17-yard reception from Brown.
Minnesota West scored on a one-yard pass from Starley, but that’s all they could muster as Mesabi Range got the win, 44-20.
Mesabi Range got most of their production through the air on Saturday with Jacobs and Brown combining for 369 yards, compared to just 63 yards on the ground. Childs led the norse on the ground going 37 yards on seven rushes and one score.
Mesabi Range (2-0) will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Rochester for a date with the Yellowjackets.
MW 3 10 7 0 — 20
MR 7 18 19 0 — 44
First Quarter
MW: Mike Peralta 41 field goal
MR: Jose Magarin 23 pass from Trinate Jacobs (Ziaire Davis kick)
Second Quarter
MR: Torrid Childs 5 run (kick fail)
MR: Dom Rutigliano 1 fumble recovery (kick fail)
MW: Peralta 27 field goal
MW: Brock Starley 5 run (Peralta kick good)
MR: Jacobs 4 run (run fail)
Third Quarter
MR: Aundreus Griffin 88 pass from Jacobs (Jacobs run)
MR: Magarin 40 pass from Jemal Brown (Davis kick)
MR: Maximus McArthur 17 pass from Brown (kick fail)
MW: Julian Bennett 1 pass from Starley (Peralta kick good)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.