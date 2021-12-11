Norsemen come close but fail to knock off Rochester

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team gave Rochester the fight of their lives, but it was the sixth-ranked Yellowjackets that escaped with a win Saturday afternoon, downing the Norsmen 66-62.
Mesabi Range was led by Michael Johnson with 17 points. LyricRadford and Johnny Spencer each finished with 11.
Devyn Frye led for Rochester with 14 points. Keivonte Watts added 13 and Andre Crockett chipped in with 11.
Mesabi Range (2-8) is off until Dec. 30-31 when they will take part in the Spartan Basketball Classic in Fergus Falls.
RCTC 31 35 — 66
MRC 27 35 — 62
Rochester: Keivonte Watts 13, Devyn Frye 14, Nick Pepin 5, Quest McCrimon 5, Quentin Williams 5, Peyton Dunham 6, Andre Crockett 11, Helder Semedo 7; Three pointers: Watts 2, Frye 1, Pepin 1, Crockett 2; Free throws: 14-17; Total fouls: 18; fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 11, Mark Campbell II 2, Mohammed Mohamud 6, Ziaire Davis 5, Arius Spearman 2, Louis Carter 8, Johnny Spencer 11, Michael Johnson 17; Three pointers: Radford 3; Free throws: 15-22; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Western Tech 81,
Mesabi Range 78
At Virginia, the Mesabi Range men’s basketball team let another close game slip away Friday night as the Norsemen fell to Western Tech (WI), 81-78.
Johnny Spencer led Mesabi Range with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Nataj Sanders ended the game with 12 points. Lyric Radford chipped in with 11.
The Cavaliers were led by Ryan Zimmerman’s 27 points and Mac Jones’ 26 points.
WTC 43 38 — 81
MRC 41 37 — 78
Western Tech: Ryan Zimmerman 27, Noah Kearney 2, Jaron Murphy 3, Josh Hauser 3, Trevor Gallagher 4, Mac Jones 26, Barret Witt 9, Cade Badertschere 7; Three pointers: Zimmerman 4, Murphy 1; Free throws: 28-36; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Witt.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 11, Nataj Sanders 12, Mohammed Mohamud 9, Ziarire Davis 2, Arius Spearman 3, Louis Carter 5, TQ Qair 6, Johnny Spencer 22, Artenquis King 3, Michael Johnson 5; Three pointers: Radford 1, Sanders 1, Mohamud 3, Spearman 1, Spencer 2; Free throws: 16-23; Total fouls: 25; Fouled out: Davis.
WOMEN’S GAME
Rochester 98,
Mesabi Range 46
At Virginia, the Lady Norse got a 26-point performance out of Alani Pettis, but it wasn’t enough as they were beaten by Rochester, 98-46.
Myia Ruzel led for the Yellowjackets with 19 points. Kandace Sikkink finished with 17.
Sakhia Howard-Reynolds added 10 for Mesabi Range in the loss.
Mesabi Range (2-7) is off until Jan. 12 when they host Hibbing.
RCTC 19 32 22 25 — 98
MRC 8 6 8 24 — 46
Rochester: Mtia Ruzek 19, Ravyn Miles 2, Olivia Christianson 16, Kassidy Broadwater 8, Erica Brown 11, Kandace Sikkink 17, Lexi Hugeback 9, Danika Jones 6, Jade Pressley 10; Three pointers: Ruzek 1, Christianson 2, Brown 1, Hugeback 2, Pressley 2; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 3, Alani Pettis 26, Sophia Christofferson 7, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 10; Three pointers: Pettis 2; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Western Tech 75,
Mesabi Range 60
At Virginia, the Mesabi Range women’s basketball team played their last game of 2021 on Friday but couldn’t find a way to pull out the win as they fell to western Tech, 75-60.
Alani Pettis led the Lady Norse in the losing effort with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Christianna Monger finished with 13 points and three made threes.
The Cavaliers were led by Emma Geiwitz 20 points and Beca Rostad’s 18. The pair combined for 10 made threes. Kaylee Skibba finished with 10.
WTC 19 18 22 16 — 75
MRC 17 12 10 21 — 60
Western Tech: Aaliyah Bowman 4, Lindsey Peterson 4, Addi Schroeder 8, Zyanna Deloney 2, Gracie Quade 4, Emma Geiwitz 20, Kaylee Skibba 10, Becca Rostad 18, Morgan Jones 2, Kayla Pecore 3; Three pointers: Geiwitz 4, Rostad 6; Free throws: 13-17; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 3, Alani Pettis 16, Sophia Christofferson 5, Christianna Monger 13, Winter Sainio 6, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 17; Three pointers: Monger 3; Free throws: 15-20; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Monger.
