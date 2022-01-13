VIRGINIA — Two long-time divisional rivals came together for a clash on the basketball court Wednesday night with Mesabi Range playing host to Hibbing.
In the end, it was the Norsemen that got the edge over the Cardinals, winning 68-62 to move to 3-0 in the MCAC North.
Mesabi Range got things started on the right foot, going on an 11-0 run after the opening tip to take a commanding early lead. Nine of those points came from Nataj Sanders, who hit a three, a jumper, two field goals and a layup to fire up the Mesabi Range home crowd.
On Sanders’ hot start, Mesabi Range head coach Tamara Moore commended the six-foot-one small forward for his play.
“He’s one of our guys that we think could play football along with basketball,” Moore said. “He gets in the guts, he gets inside in the paint and he’s so aggressive for us. He’s a big bucket-getter but the biggest thing with him is his endurance. The more endurance we get him, the longer he can go for us and keep attacking the rim.”
Hibbing head coach Dave Wilson was forced to take a timeout after the early run and the Cardinals began finding the hoop after the break. Schuler Pimentel scored on the drive before Moe Washington knocked down a three-pointer. Hibbing got within five after Steven Buhl hit an open layup, 12-7.
NJCAA Division III Player of the Week Mark Campbell got his night started for the Norse with a bucket on the drive before knocking down a three pointer. A few possessions later, a jumper from Campbell put Mesabi Range up 23-11.
The Cardinals never let the Norsemen run away with things as buckets from Connor Goggin, Rasonte Smith and Stephon Smith kept Hibbing within reach. Trailing by 13 at the end of the half Rasonte Smith hit one last jumper to close things out at the break, 38-27 in favor of the Norse.
Sanders and Campbell added early second half buckets for Mesabi Range that put them up 42-29, but Hibbing slowly began chipping away at the lead as the second half went on.
A three-point play from Ray Washington-Battle made it a nine-point deficit for the Cardinals at 55-46, while a three from Moe Washington cut it to eight a few possessions late, 57-49.
After a Norse timeout, Hibbing kept the pressure on with Washington-Battle converting two at the free-throw line, Pimentel adding a bucket in the paint and Buhl getting a rebound and a putback to make it a two-point contest, 57-55.
Mesabi Range’s Ziaire Davis hit one of two free throws but Pimentel responded with another bucket. Rasonte Smith then hit one of two free throws to knot things up at 58 with just under six minutes to play. The 58-58 tie was the first time the Norse didn’t hold a lead in the game since the opening tip.
When they needed him most, Sanders converted on a three-point play for Mesabi Range to get them back in front. A drive to the bucket from TQ Wair as well as another three-point play from Sanders put them up 66-60 with Davis hitting one last bucket in the post to help seal the game with Mesabi Range up 68-62. Washington knocked down one last shot for the Cardinals, but the game went to the Norse as time ran out.
Campbell led the Norse with 29 points. Sanders finished with 23. Davis added nine and pulled down 14 boards.
Washington-Battle led the Cardinals with 13. Pimentel added 12 and Washington finished with 11.
With her team off to a hot start since the beginning of conference play, Moore says the Norsemen are learning what it takes to become a team that finishes games.
“We became a finishing team tonight,” Moore said. “A lot of our games early in the season, we’d get ahead of ourselves and not finish the game. This time, they tied us late, 58-58 and we took our time and played our game and finished it.”
Campbell said after the game that it came down to solid defense for him and the Norse.
“I felt like we never folded,” Campbell said. “We started applying pressure there at the end and we played good defense. We worked together as a team and found a way to win.”
Undefeated through three games in the MCAC North, Moore says her team has learned what it’s like to lose games, now hopefully they can maintain the level they’re at in order to keep winning.
“We knew how to lose in the first half of the season. Now that we’ve felt some success, our guys know what it takes to win. We’re slowing the ball down, getting in our system, playing lockdown defense and rebounding the ball. It’s a great start to the conference right now.”
Campbell says the team will need to keep pushing forward if they hope to maintain their success.
“We just have to stay consistent. And we have to hit our free throws. Free throws and consistency are two of the biggest factors in the games we’ve played. We know what everybody brings to the court every night. Now we have to step up and keep doing what we’re doing.
Mesabi Range (3-0 MCAC North) will travel to Itasca on Saturday. Hibbing (1-2) will travel to Itasca next Friday.
On the Vikings, Moore expects another close divisional game.
“They have some really good guard play and one really good player inside. We’ll have to go back to the film but I think it looks like an even matchup. It’ll be a battle of who wants it more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.