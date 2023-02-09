VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men’s basketball team clinched a postseason berth on Wednesday, taking down the visiting Vermilion Ironhawks 87-65.
Five Norsemen scored in double figures in the win with Mark Campbell leading the way with 16 points as well as three blocks. Lyric Radford added 13 points, while Glentrel Carter and Johnny Spencer had 12. Spencer added eight rebounds to his stat line. Ziaire Davis chipped in 10.
CJ Brown led Vermilion in the loss with 19 points. TJ Wright added 16. RaShawn Wilcox finished with 10.
The win moves the Norse to 9-2 in the MCAC North where they are tied atop the division with Rainy River and Central Lakes. Itasca currently occupies the fourth spot at 6-5 with Vermilion in fifth at 4-7.
Mesabi Range (16-7) travels to Rainy River on Saturday. Vermilion (10-12) travels to Hibbing that same day.
MNV 29 36 — 65
MNMR 44 43 — 87
Vermilion: Ronald Ducross 6, TJ Wright 16, RaShawn Wilcox 10, Jordan Samuelsson 4, CJ Brown 19, Braylin Reed 4, Clayton Cook 4, Brandon Raine 2; Three pointers: Samuelsson 1, Brown 3; Free throws: 15-18; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 13, Glentrel Carter 12, Mark Campbell 16, Zion Sanford 6, Johnny Spencer 12, Ziaire Davis 10, Anthony Rayson 3, Nataj Sanders 4, Artenquis King 1, Vance Alexander 2, Arius Spearman 6, Michael Johnson 2; Three pointers: Radford 3, Carter 2, Campbell 1, Spencer 1; Free throws: 8-15; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rainy River 61,
Mesabi Range 49
VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range women’s basketball team picked up a non-conference game with Minnesota North - Rainy River, welcoming the Voyageurs into town on Wednesday night.
Trailing by six at the half, the Lady Norse couldn’t get over the hump in the second as Rainy River picked up the 61-49 win.
Anna Fink led all scorers in the contest, pouring in 30 points for Mesabi Range including eight made threes. Deetra Davis added 13 for the Norse.
Cara Polk finished with 22 for the Voyageurs. Azahriah Ellis chipped in 11.
Mesabi Range (1-16) travel to Rainy River on Saturday for another bout with the Voyageurs. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
MNRR 14 19 14 14 — 61
MNMR 8 19 9 13 — 49
Rainy River: Azahriah Ellis 11, Maddie Lowe 8, Saniya Wright 6, Cara Polk 22, Cyra Polk 4, Queristan Coats 6, Kiarra Edley 4; Three pointers: Ellis 1, Ca. Polk 4; Free throws: 2-4; Total fouls: 25; Fouled out: Ellis.
Mesabi Range: Deetra Davis 13, Kataja Young 5, Kylie Anderson 1, Anna Fink 30; Three pointers: Fink 8; Free throws: 9-20; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: Young.
