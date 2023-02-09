VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men’s basketball team clinched a postseason berth on Wednesday, taking down the visiting Vermilion Ironhawks 87-65.

Five Norsemen scored in double figures in the win with Mark Campbell leading the way with 16 points as well as three blocks. Lyric Radford added 13 points, while Glentrel Carter and Johnny Spencer had 12. Spencer added eight rebounds to his stat line. Ziaire Davis chipped in 10.

