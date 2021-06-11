VIRGINIA — Mesabi Range College added a pair of baseball recruits this week and head coach Chris Vito said he isn’t done yet.
The Norsemen signed Blue Devil shortstop and pitcher Nick Peters on Tuesday and pitcher and first baseman Tom Nemanich on Thursday.
The pair joins three other Virginia players, two Eveleth-Gilbert players and a Northeast Range player, who have already signed national letters of intent to play for MRC.
“I think this is really unprecedented in this day and time to have that many local kids,’’ said Vito, who believes they can all help his program.
“I knew about Nick (Peters) when I came back to the area. People were talking about him, what a tough kid he was.’’
The MRC head coach saw him play VFW and Junior Legion baseball and liked what he saw.
“I just love the way he goes about his business. He gets after it,’’ Vito said. “He plays hard. I think he plays with a chip on his shoulder a little bit, which I like. He reminds me a lot of (Northern Division Player of the Year) Dawson Tweet from this year’s squad.’’
“I think he’s going to be a very valuable kid in our program (as a shortstop and pitcher), especially when we play the schedule we play because depth is needed,’’ according to Vito. “I can see Nick can really developing into a leadership role too in his time with us just because I know that’s what he did with the high school program, as well.’’
Regarding Nemanich, the MRC skipper said he’s a good athlete that also plays summer ball and two other sports. “He’s going to help us as a pitcher and a first baseman, no doubt about it. … “I see him getting stronger too,’’ as will all the recruits.
The other local recruits include Brandon Lind and Andrew Torrel of Eveleth-Gilbert, Bralyn Lislegard of Northeast Range and Cole Schaefer, Daniel Moore and Landin McCarty of Virginia.
Vito said it’s kind of a cyclical situation with so many local players coming in. He remembers interviewing for the job back in 2016 and saying he will have out-of-the-area players too, “but we’re going to start local and work our way out.
“Baseball is one of the few sports you can still do that with.’’
Vito believes the area contingent will help build local interest too. “To have kids like Brandon Lind and Andrew Torrel come in too. They are two major cogs off that team,’’ which came within one game of a State Tournament berth.
“Brandon, I really believe he is a kid that can come in and help us immediately. We’re so excited to have him (and Torrel) in the program. Both those guys are very athletic. You watch them, you see them. The maturity level, how they go about their business. That’s something with all of our recruits we look for. We want to win on the field, but I’m looking for mature kids that do things right in the classroom and community. Brandon and Andrew are two kids I think will help us immediately.
“Brandon is legit on the bump and plays solid in the field. Andrew looked fantastic the other day against Pine City.’’
About the group of Blue Devils, Vito said, “Virginia had a very strong senior class. McCarty is going to help us behind the plate.’’
Regarding Lislegard, the Norse coach said, “I think he’s going to help us.’’
“Every one of these kids brings something outstanding to the table.’’
Vito added, “It’s going to be a fun fall,’’ after fall ball was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
