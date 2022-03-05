DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Mesabi Range College baseball team picked up their first win of the season Saturday, defeating Vermilion 7-3 at the Matt Russ Invitational in Davenport, Fla.
Emmot Nathan got the start for the Norsemen, giving up three runs on two hits and three walks in two innings of work. He struck out one along the way. Cole Schaefer came in on relief and went seven complete innings, surrendering no runs on three hits and four walks to get the win. Schaefer fanned eight along the way.
Dalton Cantrell took the loss on the hill for the Ironmen, giving up seven runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks in five and 2/3 innings of work. He struck out three. Andrew Birko pitched the final three and 1/3 innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two.
At the plate, Dawson Tweet went 3-3 with two runs scored for the norse. Nick Peters was 1-5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Max Grundhofer, Brandon Lind, Gabriel Soto and Cole Meyer all collected hits for the Norsemen in the win.
Jovann Hamlin-Arana went 2-3 for Vermilion with two RBIs. Cameron Peterson, Graham Porter and Michael Feralio all collected hits for the Ironmen.
The Norsemen will be back on the diamond on Monday when they take on Owens Community College (Ohio) at 8:45 a.m. Minnesota time.
