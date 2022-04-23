VIRGINIA — The 2022 baseball season has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, so far, for the Mesabi Range College team.
Head coach Chris Vito, though, remains confident his team is headed in the right direction as conference games in the Northern Division get under way.
“We’re really excited. I like the group of kids we have,’’ Vito said. “We just have to keep getting better each game, every day. Consistency, especially when it comes to defense is a big thing.’’
Overall, the season has been a challenge, which includes numerous weather-related cancellations.
“It’s been up and down. That’s what the preseason can be,’’ according to Vito.
The Norsemen (6-16) won two games in Florida (in March) with one of those coming against Owens Community College of Ohio, a team that was in the College World Series last year. “That’s obviously a nice win. We were down a considerable amount and rallied back. I was really proud of our kids. That’s something about this group is that they battle.’’
Mesabi Range returned to Minnesota and went 1-3 against the St. John’s junior varsity. The Norse followed that up with a tough couple of games against Rochester in Mauston, Wis.
“We didn’t play well and got beat up pretty good.’’
However, Mesabi rebounded the next day in two well-played losses against Riverland in Austin, Minn. The Blue Devils “might be the best team in the MCAC (Minnesota College Athletic Conference), Vito said. The Norse lost to Riverland 2-0 and 13-5 in the twin bill. “We played so much better on that day.’’
Two weekends ago, Mesabi Range had two pretty good games in a doubleheader split with Vermilion. The Norse opened with a 16-4 loss and followed that up with a 20-5 win in game two.
“It’s all been really up and down. But I like where we’re headed right now.’’
Most recently, the Norsemen collected a pair of non-conference wins over Itasca, one of the tougher teams in the MCAC North.
Vito said his team obviously wants to win and get better in the non-conference games, but the conference games are the ones that get a team into the Regional Tournament.
“I think we’re headed right where we want to be headed into conference.’’
The makeup of the conference schedule, which was supposed to start last weekend was up in the air earlier this week, mostly due to the weather.
“The weather has been horrible,’’ Vito said. “Nobody was able to play last weekend.’’ And with Wednesday’s games canceled, Mesabi Range was looking at having to play 14 games in the next 11 days, the coach said, which is “not a good experience for anybody.’’
With that in mind, the MCAC coaches approved a new schedule for MCAC Northern Division Conference play, which will start April 24. Each team will play a doubleheader against each other division team. A new Northern Division Tournament will be played May 7-8 in Ely and Aurora with a rain makeup date set for May 9.
—
With the new conference schedule set, Vito will look to his sophomores to pace the Norsemen.
Speaking of the five sophomores, the coach “expected them to be doing good things and they are.’’
“Dawson Tweet is off and running again, as is Jackson Bode. They’re providing incredible leadership and they’re playing very good baseball. Cole Meyer (of Hoyt Lakes) has done a nice job for us from Mesabi East.’’
Gabe Soto, the team’s best pitcher from last season, is really settling in on the bump, Vito said. “We’re really excited with what we’re seeing out of him’’ as he gets into form.
In addition freshman “Nick Peters from Virginia has done a fantastic job, as has (freshman) Logan Nordby. Pitcher and first baseman Tommy Nemanich has also done well. He picked up the win against Rainy River the last time they played.
“I like where we’re headed and I have to say this too, being stuck in the gym this long is not good. Nobody wants to be a part of this thing, but our kids have been fantastic. They come ready to work. Hopefully it’s going to pay dividends for us.’’
The team just wanted “to keep playing’’ after a nice win against Rainy River, but “all of a sudden we’re not playing for two weeks’’ due to the weather. “When you have some success you want to keep playing and that’s been the struggle,’’ Vito said.
Another key is keeping errors to a minimum and getting consistency from the pitching staff. The coach doesn’t want his pitchers throwing too many pitches and wants them to get ahead in the count early on.
“Those are things we need to continue to get better at.’’
With a number of local players on the roster, Vito hopes people will come out and see them and the entire roster as they make a push for the playoffs.
