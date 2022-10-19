Norse to host their first ever region tournament

VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team accomplished something Saturday it hadn’t done in 20 years.

The Norse downed Vermilion 3-0 to clinch their first MCAC North Division title since 2002. With the win, Mesabi Range will host the upcoming Region XIII Tournament for the first time, putting playoff volleyball in William Wirtanen gymnasium next week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments