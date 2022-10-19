Norse to host their first ever region tournament

VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team accomplished something Saturday it hadn’t done in 20 years.
The Norse downed Vermilion 3-0 to clinch their first MCAC North Division title since 2002. With the win, Mesabi Range will host the upcoming Region XIII Tournament for the first time, putting playoff volleyball in William Wirtanen gymnasium next week.
On her team clinching the division title and the North’s No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament, Norse head coach Sara Matuszak said it was something for her team to be proud of.
“We weren’t overlooking Vermilion in that game but our girls knew what was at stake,” Matuszak said. “We wanted to play a really clean game and we did that. On that final point, just clinching the title, it was exciting for the whole team. The girls knew that they had made school history.
“Mesabi has never hosted a region tournament so this will be a first for us as a school and as a team. We’ve had a really busy traveling schedule this year so it’s really nice to not have to worry about that any more for the region.”
Looking at their solid run to end the season and jump to first place, Mesabi Range won their last six contests and were 9-1 over their last 10. Once Mesabi Range downed perennial power Central Lakes 3-2 at home, Matuszak and the Norse realized the sky was the limit.
“That win was the first time the girls really saw what they were capable of. They knew they could beat any team and keep this going. The team’s dynamics have been great since then, their focus is stronger and I think it really gave them the confidence to know that their hard work is paying off.”
After their division-clinching win, Mesabi Range took to the skies for a team trip to Florida. Enjoying some time off before the regional tournament, the Norse will still hit the court today when they take on St Petersburg College and State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Bradenton. Both of their opponents are NJCAA Division II opponents and while the games won’t have any postseason implications, Matuszak is excited about the idea of her team playing tougher competition heading into the playoffs.
“It’s the type of competition we’d want to see in a regional or even national tournament so it’ll be a good test for us. With playoffs coming up, that’s the kind of opponent you want to be playing so we’re glad we have this kind of tuneup at this point in the season.
“We want to stay healthy and avoid injuries so we’re doing what we can to practice hard but also relax and enjoy some time bonding together.”
Matuszak said the team wasted little time when it came to having fun together.
“Hopefully the girls come out of this week revived and rejuvenated to play in the region tournament. They’re having a blast and making memories. They’re all over social media, making videos; whatever kids do. It’s been a blast so far.”
Losing one of their team members to injury earlier in the season, the Norse are down to just eight players. The opponents they’ll see at regions could likely have double that on their roster. Regardless, the Norse haven’t let things like that stop them before. Looking ahead to their Region opener next Friday, Matuszak says her team could continue to do just about anything.
“Winning is a possibility. I think we will be outgunned just when it comes to the number of hitters other team’s have. We’re a team of eight now and other teams will have 15 girls and most of them can swing hard. We’ll have to be on top of our game. Our middles will be doing triply duty but if we play sharp, we can keep up with anybody.”
Mesabi’s regional opener is set for Friday, Oct. 28 in Virginia. Their opponent will likely be St. Cloud Tech but further details are not yet available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.