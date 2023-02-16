VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men’s basketball team wrapped up their home schedule on Wednesday playing host to Fond du Lac.
And while head coach Tamara Moore was hoping for a better defensive effort from her squad, the offensive prowess was there, leading the Norsemen to a 101-84 victory over the Thunder.
Prior to the game, Moore honored the eight sophomores on her roster as part of “Sophomore Night.” Her first recruiting class with the Norse, Moore said she wanted to give those players a memorable experience heading into their final game at William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
“I want to do it like a D-I school would,” Moore said. “That’s our thought. Our guys, even though they’re not on scholarship and even though they’re not at a high Division I school, I know what it’s like to play at one so I always try and replicate that experience for them as much as I can.”
On what this class means to her, Moore said it’s a special group that went through a lot with the coach as she was first starting out.
“This is my first recruiting class. This is my first group of players that I was able to bring in. We started with a couple more and they didn’t make it through the season but these guys did. They’re special to me because they joined me in this journey that we’re on.”
On the game itself, the Norse enjoyed a 49-36 lead after the first half but weren’t able to grow that much in the second. Defensively, Mesabi Range surrendered 48 points in the final 20 minutes. At this point in the season, Moore says there’s not many excuses for an effort like that against a team sitting at the bottom of the division.
“There is no reconciling that,” Moore said. “I think we have a team that sometimes plays to the record of the opponent instead of coming out excited and energized for every team and that’s what we saw tonight. We go to Central Lakes on Saturday. I don’t have to get my team hyped up for that game but against teams like tonight, those create that momentum you need to play solid stretches of basketball.
“You have to play a 40 minute game. We played about, I would say, 32 minutes of this one. Thirty-two minutes for Fond du Lac won’t be a good 32 minutes for Central Lakes.”
Leading 8-7 in the opening minutes, the Norse had one of their brightest stretches of play early on, rattling off 15 straight points to secure a lead the Thunder were never able to fully crack.
Mark Campbell started the run with a pair of free throws before Glentrel Carter added a bucket in the lane. Nataj Sanders pulled out a spin move to grab two more on Fond du Lac with Campbell continuing the run with back-to-back threes. Lyric Radford closed out the stretch with a three of his own, 23-7.
Mesabi Range would have another similar stretch in the second half to help nurture a lead. On those big runs, Moore says she has confidence in just about every player on her roster to help contribute to moments like that, starting with a defensive effort that creates turnovers..
“We’ve got a lot of guys that, on any given night, can give us energy. If we’ve got guys in foul trouble or are really rolling offensively, I’ll let them know that, defensively, you have to be on. We had some really good numbers on both sides of the ball at times, but when it comes to defense, we’ll have to come with a much better energy on Saturday. We work with a next man up mentality and I think our guys can thrive when it comes to that.”
The Norse grew their lead to as much as 16 in the first half and eventually settled for 13 leading 49-36 at the break. Campbell led with 14 while Sanders and Johnny Spencer had 10 each.
Going toe-to-toe with Mesabi Range in the second half, Fond du Lac had some big stretches of their own that helped cut the lead down to seven early or as little as five later in the half. The Thunder’s Tahj Jenkins, Jehoida Goins and Sean Millsaps all had big second halves that forced the Norse to keep piling in the points themselves if they weren’t going to find stops defensively.
Eventually, Mesabi Range did put Fond du Lac away, securing their 10th conference win of the season with the 101-84 decision.
Sitting at 10-3 in the conference with one game to go, Moore said hitting double digit wins in the MCAC North was another goal that the team set out for itself.
“We hit a lot of goals this year. This is just another one. I believe it’s the first time Mesabi has won 10 conference games since the 2018-19 season. I think that’s big. We want to continue to keep doing that. Now, we want to get out of the first round of the playoffs.”
Before that, however, Mesabi Range has to handle business against Central Lakes. With the Norse sitting in third and CLC and Rainy River tied for first one game ahead, there’s still plenty at stake on the final day of the regular season.
“Going into tonight, we were still in the race to be conference champs. Regardless of the outcomes of other games, I still want us to play like we’re in that race on Saturday. Winning at Central Lakes still has a lot of meaning for us so we have to be prepared.”
Their final home game in the books, the Norse finished the season 10-1 on the floor at William Wirtanen Gymnasium. Moore says that’s another thing her team can hang their hat on.
“We always appreciate the fans that come out to support us. We protected home court so I think it’s really big for us to only drop one game here all year. It was amazing to see anyone that came out to support us this season.”
Mesabi Range and Central Lakes will do battle on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Brainerd. The women are scheduled to play the early game at 1 p.m.
