VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team was firing on all cylinders Wednesday night.
Star middle Kaelynn Kudis was on her game, but so were the rest of the Norse from the outside and opposite hitters to the setter and even the back row. All those put together and Mesabi Range had little issue dispatching divisional rival Hibbing for the second time this season in a 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-9) sweep.
Trying to play a more up-tempo game, Mesabi Range head coach Sara Matuszak praised the entire lineup, but made note of outside hitter Kylee Huusko, libero Abbigail Shuster and defensive specialist Steph Zimmer.
“We’ve been trying to get the other girls to step up this year,” Matuszak said. “We knew tonight was the night where the defense would be digging and playing stuff back so we tried to go to Kylee a lot and we tried to go to our opposite middle more than in the past. Tonight was our night to try some more offensive plays and I think Hibbing had a hard time knowing where to block because things were a bit faster and we were getting more people involved.
“Kylee had a great game but so did our two defensive players. They passed nearly perfectly on serve receive and looked great defensively and that helped us be able to run a lot more things. We had a lot more attacks tonight than we have had recently and their defense and passing helped us do that.”
Hibbing head coach Kasey Palmer said after the game that Kudis was obviously a big problem for her squad, but the Cardinals made things more difficult on themselves when they couldn’t create any offensive momentum of their own.
“They had big blocks so we couldn’t get our swings going,” Palmer said. “It was either into the net or into the block. We couldn’t pass and we weren’t moving well either. Once we started missing our swings, then mentally we couldn’t overcome that.”
Palmer also said that her team recently lost a number, making things even more difficult when it came to getting their rotation down.
“We’re working on some new things with one less player so that kind of screwed us up for a while. By the time we were figuring it out, Mesabi would go on a run and we would mentally shut down. We couldn’t get ourselves out of that.”
Both squads showed off their firepower early in the first set. Joey Westby scored an ace on the first serve of the game for the Norse but Hibbing got the serve back when Arianna Jaynes put down a kill. Teammate Alexia Caroll then served up an ace to make it 2-1.
The Norse got back on track with a kill from Huusko, a kill from Kudis and then an ace from Huusko to make it 4-2. After a Norse error, they rattled off four in a row, ending with a Kudis tip point and then a block to make it 8-3, forcing a timeout from Palmer.
Mesabi Range maintained their lead after the break and, at 12-8, went on an eight-point run that put the game out of reach. Up 20-10, the Norse closed out the set, getting two points off Hibbing errors and three off the arm of Kudis in the middle, 25-11.
The Cardinals had their best showing of the evening in the second set where they grabbed an early lead and stretched it to four points, 9-5. During the stretch, Jaynes put down another kill while Emma DuChamp served up an ace. Hibbing even forced out a number of errors from the Norse.
However, Mesabi Range turned things around quickly and took sive straight points to take the lead. During the stretch, Hussko found a kill and a block while Westby had the kill that tied the game at nine.
Kaydince Thoennes had a kill for the Cardinals to tie the game once more, but Mesabi Range would never surrender their lead after that point, with a Hibbing serving error followed by a kill and block from Kudis forcing another timeout from Palmer, 13-10.
The Cardinals kept the second set close for a time, with DuChamp and Anastasia Noyes finding a few kills before a Hannah Hodgman ace made it 18-15 with Hibbing trailing. The Norse buckled down and took over from there as they took seven of the last eight points to wrap up the set, 25-16.
The third and final set tilted heavily in favor of the Norse right from the beginning. Kudis was active, but so were Westby and Huusko with the hitting trio stumping the Cardinals at every turn.
A Westby block started an eight-point run for the Norse that made it 18-5 very quickly. The Norse got an ace from setter Lauren Lautigar, blocks from right side Ari Jackson and a few late kills from Jazlynn Svaleson to help widen the gap.
Three points away from the win, a Svaleson kill sandwiched between a Kudis kill and block ended the contest, 25-9, giving the Norse the season sweep over the Cardinals.
Stat-wise, Kudis led for Mesabi Range with 15 kills, 10 digs and four blocks. Huusko added 11 kills, two blocks and two aces while Westby had six kills, six blocks and seven digs.
Jackson finished with three blocks while Lautigar had 30 set assists. Defensively, Shuster and Zimmer put in the work with 16 and nine digs, respectively. Zimmer also had two aces.
Putting more focus on her back row specialists, Matuszak said after the game that the growth of Shuster and Zimmer was on display on the win.
“They’ve been progressively upping their game. Both of them started off as solid players and they’ve grown throughout this season. Tonight, both were really focused and they made sure they were transitioning to the right spot. Their passing really set us up well tonight.”
Coming off of the one-sided loss, Palmer said her squad has quite a bit to review before their weekend road trip to Central Lakes.
“There’s a lot of things to go over. I think we’ll have our hands full against CLC even more than we did against Mesabi so there’s a lot of things to work on from tonight. We’ll go over the main things and that’s playing together, faster transitions, getting low on defense and communicating.”
Mesabi Range will head to Alexandria Tech today before hitting Northland on Saturday. When the two teams came up to Virginia, Mesabi Range downed Alexandria but fell to Northland in a tough five setter. If the Norse can find a way to win both those games, Matuszak has high hopes for her team locking up a playoff spot.
“If we can pick up two wins, we almost guarantee a spot in the region tournament. Two on the road is tough and we split with these two when they came up here. It’ll be a tall task but if we get two wins then we’re in a really great spot.”
