VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team was firing on all cylinders Wednesday night.

Star middle Kaelynn Kudis was on her game, but so were the rest of the Norse from the outside and opposite hitters to the setter and even the back row. All those put together and Mesabi Range had little issue dispatching divisional rival Hibbing for the second time this season in a 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-9) sweep.

