AUBURNDALE, Fla.—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball team is still in search of their first win after Tuesday, facing stiff competition to start their season during a spring trip to Florida.
Late Friday, the Norse fell 19-1 in the second half of a doubleheader with Jackson College (Mich.). Then, the Norse took on eighth-ranked Owens College on Saturday, dropping the nine-inning contest 11-4.
On Monday, Mesabi Range faced off with Glen Oaks College and while they put runs on the board, couldn’t keep enough off as they fell 11-7. Tuesday, they wrapped up the Matt Russ Invitational in Davenport Florida, taking a 6-0 loss to Mid Michigan.
Against the Jackson College Jets, Cameron Pietrusa, Gage Kracht and Logan Nordby secured the only hits for the Norse with Alexander Fijal adding the RBI and Nick Peters scoring the run after reaching on a walk.
Pitching-wise, Will Bittmann took the loss, giving up 14 runs (five earned) on 11 hits in 1.1 innings of work. He struck out one and walked one. The Norse tallied five errors in the loss.
Blake Rondo pitched the next one-and-two-thirds innings, giving up just a hit and two walks while striking out two. Kevin Rahe pitched the next inning, giving up one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two. Keondric Allbritton closed out the game, giving up four earned runs on three hits and a walk over the final inning.
Against the Owens flyers, the Norse put up a run in the first and second and two more in the sixth, but Owens had already amassed nine runs by that point before adding on one each in the seventh and ninth.
Kracht took the loss on the mound, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits and seven walks. He struck out six over five innings. Fijal pitched the final four innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk. He struck out three.
At the plate, Peters led with three hits and two RBIs. Alex Yrjanson was 3-4 with a run scored. Pietrusa, Jameson Brand and Evan Radvocih all tallied two hits. Brandon Lind, Bittmann, Allbritton and Nordby all picked up hits as well.
Against Glen Oaks, the Norse led 6-3 after four and a half, but gave up a six-spot to the Vikings in the bottom of the sixth to put themselves behind.
Rahe got the start on the mound and took the loss, giving up nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits over 4.1 innings of work. He struck out three. Breydan Carson pitched the next 1.2 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks. Bittmann closed the game, giving up just a walk over the final two innings. He struck out three.
At the plate, Lind led the way going 3-4 with two RBIs. Josh Summers was 2-5 with two RBIs and a run. Radovich and Brodie Vining also had two hits apiece.
Lastly against Mid Michigan, the Norse were blanked, picking up just two hits as they fell 6-0.
Pietrusa and Radovich had the only hits for Mesabi Range as the Lakers tallied nine overall.
Lind got the start on the mound and pitched the first four innings, giving up just three hits and a walk while striking out five. Carter Flannigan pitched the next inning and took the loss, giving up four earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two. Brand closed out the game, giving up two earned runs over the final two innings on four hits and a walk while striking out two.
Mesabi Range (0-7) wraps up their trip south without a win. They’ll next be in action March 17-18 when they hit the road to take on the St. John’s JV.
