AUBURNDALE, Fla.—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball team is still in search of their first win after Tuesday, facing stiff competition to start their season during a spring trip to Florida.

Late Friday, the Norse fell 19-1 in the second half of a doubleheader with Jackson College (Mich.). Then, the Norse took on eighth-ranked Owens College on Saturday, dropping the nine-inning contest 11-4.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments