ROSEMOUNT—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball team split two games with Northland on Saturday and, in the process, earned their first win of the season.
In the first of two games, the Norse downed the Pioneers 6-5 after putting up four runs in the top of the second to take an early lead.
Northland got on the board with three in the third and tied things with one in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Mesabi Range tallied two runs and held the Pioneers to just one in the bottom half to escape with the win.
Kevin Rahe got the start on the mound for Mesabi Range, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six. Breydan Carson got the win in relief, pitching the final 1.1 innings, giving up one unearned run and one walk. He struck out one.
At the plate, Cameron Pietrusa led the way going 2-4 with two RBIs. Logan Nordby was 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Nick Peters, Brandon Lind, Alex Yrjanson and Alexander Fijal all picked up hits in the win.
In game two, Mesabi Range fell by a score of 8-1. On the mound, Will Bittmann took the loss, giving up five runs (one earned) on nine hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out four. Jameson Brand came on in relief, pitching the final 2.1 innings and giving up three runs (all earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out. The Norse defense committed two errors in the loss
At the plate Mesabi Range was limited to just five hits. Brand went 1-2 with with an RBI. Yrjanson scored the lone run. Peters, Josh Summers, Brodie Vining and Nordby all found hits as well.
