The Mesabi Range softball and baseball teams both found a field to play on this weekend with the Lady Norse playing three games and the Norsemen battling through two.
Below is a look at all five games from the weekend. Both teams are set to be in action this week in Aurora.
—
SOFTBALL
Northland 8,
Mesabi Range 7
BLAINE—The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range women’s softball team came up just short in their MCAC opener on Friday, falling to Northland 8-7 at the Blaine Dome in Blaine.
Tied 7-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Pioneers’ Justine Pratcshler launched a solo home run to walk things off, handing the loss to Mesabi Range.
Jasmine Heikkila took the loss in the circle for the Lady Norse, giving up eight runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk. She struck out five along the way.
At the plate, Joey Westby was 4-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Lillian Archambeau was 2-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Amelia Fritz finished 2-4.
Janie Potts was 1-2 with two RBIs while Noel Lind, Abbigail Shuster and Heikkila all collected a hit.
The Lady Norse started a second game with the Pioneers but it was halted due to time constraints. Mesabi Range was leading Northland 18-13 after three and a half innings. The game will conclude on April 23 when the Norse play host to the Pioneers.
Vermilion 8,
Mesabi Range 0
In their first game with Minnesota North—Vermilion on Saturday, Minnesota North—Mesabi Range was outgunned, falling 8-0 after getting outhit 10-2 in the five inning game.
Amelia Fritz took the loss in the circle, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits and six walks over 4.1 innings pitched. She struck out five along the way.
Fritz also collected the lone runs for the Lady Norse, going 2-2 with two doubles.
Vermilion 9,
Mesabi Range 8
In the second game of their doubleheader with Vermilion, Mesabi Range used a seven-run fifth inning to go up 8-6, but the Ironhawks came from behind with three runs in the seventh to steal the win.
Jasmine Heikkila took the loss in the circle for the Lady Norse, giving up all nine runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks. She struck out four over 6.1 innings.
At the plate, Janie Potts was 3-4 on the day with an RBI and a run scored. Joey Westby was 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Lillian Archambeau was 2-4 with a run scored.
Heikkila, Elizabeth Hey and Abbigail Shuster all tallied hits in the loss.
Mesabi Range (0-6, 0-3 MCAC North) return to action on Saturday when they host Central Lakes in Aurora.
—
BASEBALL
Vermilion 5,
Mesabi Range 1
LAKE CITY—Tied 1-1 after seven innings, the Mesabi Range baseball team saw things slip away for them Friday as the Vermilion Ironhawks posted four runs in the eighth to earn a 5-1 decision.
Carter Flannigan took the loss on the mound for Mesabi Range, giving up four runs (all earned) on five hits and a walk over the final two innings. Brandon Lind earned a no decision after giving up one earned run on two hits and seven walks over six innings. He struck out 12.
Mesabi Range tallied four hits in the loss with Cameron Pietrusa, Brodie Vining, Jameson Brand and Kevin Rahe all connecting. Rahe drove in Brand for the lone Norse run in the third inning with an RBI double.
Rainy River 9,
Mesabi Range 1
The Norse collected seven hits in their second game Friday, but they couldn’t find a way to get runs across the plate as Rainy River ran away with things 9-1.
Alexander Fijal got the start and took the loss for Mesabi Range, giving up seven runs (all earned) on seven hits and four walks over five innings of work. He struck out five along the way. Breydan Carson pitched the final inning for the Norse, giving up two earned runs on a hit and a walk.
At the plate, seven different Mesabi Range batters found a hit with Logan Nordby driving in Will Bittmann in the top of the second to make it a 3-1 game. Jameson Brand, Gage Kracht, Nick Peters and Bittmann all had doubles with Brodie Vining and Alex Atkinson also collecting hits.
Mesabi Range (0-9) will host Itasca on Thursday for a doubleheader in Aurora. They’ll begin MCAC North play on Saturday, hosting a four-game, two-day series with the Vikings, also in Aurora.
