Norse’s Bode earns player of the week

VIRGINIA — Mesabi Range College’s Jackson Bode was named the MCAC North Division player of the week Monday after a strong string of games at the plate.
Bode of New Ulm, Minn., hit .500 over six games to earn the honor. In 34 at bats this season, Bode has 13 hits and has scored 14 runs. He has an on-base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .471.
Mesabi Range plays again at 1 p.m. April 17 against Vermilion at Stock Field in Virginia.
