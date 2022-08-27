Norse returning to roots after down season

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range football team is looking for a bounceback year.
Coming off of a season where the Norse fell on the wrong side of the numbers on numerous occasions, sixth-year head coach Tom Inforzato says the last two years for the program have been tough. Contending with the loss of the 2020 season as well as their struggles in 2021, Inforzato wants to bring the program back to the heights he achieved when he first returned to Mesabi Range.
“Last year was our first down year we had in my tenure as head coach here,” Inforzato said. “We’re trying to get back into that strong tradition of football and being competitive like we have been in year’s past. I think as a coaching staff, we want to evaluate and get back to our roots of how we do things.”
Part of that evaluation process will see itself play out today when the Norse head to Duluth to scrimmage with St. Scholastica. Bringing in a host of freshmen as well as 17 sophomores to this year’s team, Inforzato can already tell there’s been plenty of progress.
“We want to ease into things and that starts with the scrimmage. It’s more of a practice and a scrimmage combined so that’ll let our guys see some new faces and show what we’ve been working on at practice. We’ve been going at it for a couple of weeks now and we like what we see so far.”
Practice began for Mesabi Range on Aug. 8 and, as always, the first goal for Inforzato and his crew is to build trust between his players that come from all over the country.
“We’re together pretty much all day, every day from the first moment they get here. We try to do as much teambuilding stuff as we can. Practices, meetings, lifting. You name it. We brought in the Army National Guard in that first week to give us a really tough workout. It’s a good way for us to see what kind of shape they’re in but also it’s a good test for them and to learn more about teamwork and building those core values.
“And there’s things outside of football too. We’re bringing the guys to go mini golfing here soon and that’s just one thing on a list of many. We’re doing anything and everything we can to help get to know each other.”
As always, making the jump from high school ball to college is a challenge. For the freshmen on this year’s team, working their way up to the longer and more physical college game is an important step.
“We tell the guys that if they’re expecting your college experience to be exactly like you had in high school, then you’re not going to find it. College football is completely different. These guys definitely have to adjust. In a sense, they’re playing a whole extra quarter of football because the quarters are three minutes longer compared to high school. That first game is going to feel like the longest game of their lives and it probably is.”
Another important piece is recognizing the value of flexibility.
“We recruit kids to come and play at certain positions but sometimes changes have to be made to accommodate the team. Some kids are on one side of the ball and then you see them play and think they could find success on the other side. If we see a way they can help us in a different position, we’ll make that move and all of our guys have been pretty good about being adaptable like that.”
Offensively, Inforzato expects this year’s Norse team to be all about size and speed in their skill positions. One of their bigger challenges, however, could come from a lack of depth on the line.
“We have a lot of depth at running back and we have good size and speed at wide receiver and both of those things make us excited. We’re a little thin up front on both sides of the ball but we can definitely move quick. If you asked us last year at this time, we’d expect to be very competitive so this year we’re just taking things one day at a time.”
When it comes to quarterbacking, Inforzato says a decision has yet to be made but he has four prospects all vying for the starting spot.
“It’s going to be a battle. We’re expecting a few to try and stand out at the scrimmage and over the course of the next week. Someone is going to step up and be that guy. It’s neck and neck. There’s a lot of talent there.”
Defensively, Inforzato sees a lot of promise, especially with that side of the ball being captained by sophomore Cameron Tibbetts out of Cleveland, Texas..
“We’re expecting good things from him and the rest of our linebacking crew. He was elected captain and worked with us in the offseason. He did a real good job of being a stable presence for us in that position. I think we did a good job recruiting our linebackers and in the secondary and that was a goal of ours.”
Much like the offensive line, the defensive line is a bit thin according to Inforzato but overall, the team is taking steps to minimize injuries and make sure the numbers they do have can stay healthy.
“We have to make sure we stay healthy and that’s key on both sides of the ball. We’ve adapted our schedule a bit so we don’t come out of camp with any injuries before week one.”
Mesabi Range opens their season next Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. home game against Vermilion. Looking at what he’s seen so far, the optimism is high for a return to form for the Norse.
“I think we’re getting back on track and finding a way back to the high level of football we’ve seen in years past. I know we’d love to see a lot of people out there for us in Mountain Iron on that first game day and hopefully we can show them some good things.”
