VIRGINIA—While the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range women’s basketball team are 0-5 to start the season so far, the Norse and head coach Brad Matuszak know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Four of the five games have come against tougher, Division II schools that Mesabi Range won’t see during the conference season. Despite being beat up a bit at the moment, Matuszak hopes the tough competition will help his team down the stretch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments