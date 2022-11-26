Virginia’s Anna Fink brings the ball upcourt during the first half of a Section 7AA quarterfinal contest against Esko in Hermantown. Fink is one of the incoming freshmen for this year’s Mesabi Range women’s basktball team.
VIRGINIA—While the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range women’s basketball team are 0-5 to start the season so far, the Norse and head coach Brad Matuszak know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Four of the five games have come against tougher, Division II schools that Mesabi Range won’t see during the conference season. Despite being beat up a bit at the moment, Matuszak hopes the tough competition will help his team down the stretch.
“We’ve been competitive in a few of those games and then we took our lumps in a couple of other ones,” Matuszak said. “Hopefully it’s games like this that will help us in January. We like to schedule a tough conference slate of games. Obviously you want to win those games but as long as we’re learning something, that’s the goal. We want to take this and hopefully it helps us make a run late.”
Bonnie Taylor returns as the Norse’s lone sophomore. Hailing from Minneapolis, Matuszak expects the second-year player to know the ins and outs of things by now.
“Bonnie has done a great job of being a leader for us. She’s one of our captains and from day one, she knew what I expected of her. She’s been helping the freshman to know how we run things. On the court, she’s giving it her all. Whether it’s on or off the court, I think she’s been doing a great job.”
A number of local players shore up the Mesabi Range roster, including a number of 2022 Virginia graduates including Anna Fink and Janie Potts.
“Anna is one of our main three-point shooters. She’s one of the quickest on the team so we’re looking to get her the ball so she can knock them down. When she’s open, she can be deadly from outside. It’s nice to have a shooter like her.”
Potts is coming off the bench for the Norse but Matuszak says she’s already been providing valuable minutes.
“She’s done a tremendous job for us in the post and gives us some solid minutes when we need her. If someone’s in foul trouble, Janie knows she has to pick up her minutes and she’s done a great job with handling that.”
Virginia’s Erin Haerer was also slated to join the team this year, but an injury has likely sidelined her for the season according to Matuszak.
2020 Carlton grad Elizabeth Hey is set to play the point for the Norse and Matuszak says she’s picked up right where she’s left off despite being away from the sport for a time.
“It’s like she didn’t miss a beat. She’s a floor leader as our point guard. She controls the offense and she’s a pest on defense which is always the type of player you want to have.”
Hibbing grad Deetra Davis is starting in the paint for Mesabi Range and, after a transition period, has learned the spot well.
“She was a little out of her element there but she’s done a tremendous job down there so far. She picked up player of the week honors after our trip out to Michigan so you can tell she’s playing well and finding a spot for herself.”
Other notables on the roster include Kataja Young from Minneapolis and Kylee Anderson, hailing from Deforest, Wisconsin.
“Kataja is another one of our girls off the bench. She’s been playing post and stepping out to the wing. She’s a hard worker, a great rebounder and just a great addition to have.
“Kylee, she’s another shooter for us. She’s done a tremendous job for us. With out numbers, she’s another girl that’s had to play out of position a bit but she’s picked things up fast and done a great job overall.”
Rocking with seven players, Matuszak says health will be key for his team day in and day out, but he expects his squad to be competitive in the MCAC North.
“We have to compare ourselves to the big dog in the North and that’s Northland. They reloaded again like they do every year and they have a tremendous team. They’re our second conference game when we come back from break so we’ll see where we stand right away. Looking at the rest of the division, it’s wide open. Among the rest of the teams, I think anybody can beat anybody on any given night.”
Still searching for their first win of the season, Matuszak expects success will come along the way.
“I’m excited for the season. Wins will come as long as we keep playing together as a team and keep growing as a team. It’s a great group of girls. Certainly some of the most fun I’ve had in my 23 years of coaching.”
