Norse looking for a way to finish as season rolls on

VIRGINIA — Through the first quarter of their schedule, the Mesabi Range men’s basketball team has been competitive in every game they’ve played but one.
While being competitive doesn’t always translate to a win, for head coach Tamara Moore, it’s a sign that her team is full of hard working, competitive players.
“Nothing against the team’s we’ve played, but we have beat ourselves in a lot of the games we’ve played this year,” Moore said. “Riverland really just dominated us but in every other game that we’ve lost, we’ve been leading and competitive.”
Moore says that those losses helped inform her of what the team needs to do to turn those results around.
“We’re working on guys trying to become finishers now during the season. Breaking the season down into quarters, all of our November games were the first quarter and now we’re entering that second quarter with all the knowledge from the first. I think if we can find a way to finish in these games, we’ll be looking towards a good second quarter of our season.”
Losing a year due to Covid, Moore says of her 20 recruits from last year, 11 were retained for this year. She signed an additional eight coming into this year. When it comes to recruiting, Moore says there’s plenty of things that factor into bringing players to Mesabi Range and forming a competitive team.
“The biggest thing is to be relatable. The players want to know what they can do at Mesabi Range to help them make the jump to a four-year school and maybe even a D-I school. You have to pick the right guys so you can have chemistry on and off the court.
“We’re still working through that chemistry and the more we build it off the court with things like kickball games, movie nights and things like that, the better off we’ll be on the court.”
The Norse have three key pieces on offense in Mark Campbell II (Minneapolis), Johnny Spencer (Minneapolis) and Julian Beltre (Orlando, Fla.).
“Mark has been a steady force with us offensively and now we’re getting him to be a defensive minded player as well. He’s been in double figures four of our first six games, he’s a really good shooter, he gets to the rim for us. He’s a solid piece for us.
“Johnny is another great shooter from us. He can shoot tremendously from the outside but we want him to get to the basket a little more. He’s had three double-doubles already scoring in double figures and pulling down a lot of rebounds for us.
“Our point guard Julian he’s big into facilitating. He’s had at least three games with six or more assists with a high of nine right now. He’s starting to pick up on scoring a bit more and he’s just been really solid for us at that position.”
Defensively, Moore says two of their biggest pieces right now are out with injuries but currently players Arius Spearman and Mohammed Mohamud, both of Minneapolis, are coming up big in defensive moments.
Moore and the Norsemen also hope to continue to be active in the community, something that’s been more challenging the last couple of years due to Covid.
“Some of the guys here are more in tune with the community after coming here last year. We’d love to be out there more but with Covid it’s been harder to work directly with kids and finding other ways to give back. Hopefully we can do more of that in the future because we know if we can support our community they’ll be happy to support us as well.”
Moore noted Central Lakes as the team to beat in the MCAC North but believes her team can compete with any team in the north or south if they can piece things together.
“When we click on all cylinders, I think we’ll be able to make that top four and compete with any team in the conference. That first step is making that top four, then winning the conference and trying to make it to that national tournament.”
With MCAC basketball now officially back, Moore says nothing has beaten the excitement of seeing her players get back on the court.
“Just getting to put the uniform back on has made them very excited. The kids that were in high school last year missed out on things like prom and in person graduation so just being able to play basketball, step on the court, go on the road and travel, that’s huge for these guys.
“We’re excited for them to just learn and elevate their IQs and make them strong prospects for wherever they want to go. My main goal is a 100% graduation rate. Being successful in the classroom and using that to go to the next level is so important.”
