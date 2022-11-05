Norse hoops fall in road opener, 60-53 Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune Nov 5, 2022 Nov 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men's basketball team got their season started on Friday, falling in a road non-conference matchup with Madison College, 60-53.Up 30-20 at the half, the Norse couldn't keep their lead the Wolfpack outscored them 40-23 in the final 20 minutes.Ziaire Davis led Mesabi Range with 13 points. Glentral Carter had nine points. Nataj Sanders finished with seven.Madison College was led by Keith Hoffman's 18 points. Telin Porter had 13 and Cortez Telfered finished with 10.Mesabi Range (0-1) will travel to Bay College (Mich.) next Friday for a 7 p.m. game. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesabi Range Norse Sport Basketball Basketball Team Madison College Men Wis. Half Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Franklin Guy Gornick, Edward Paul Skalko A showing to save Hibbing Taconite Joe Squillace Jan Stenvik Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
