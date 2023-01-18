VIRGINIA — Shaking off a lackluster start from the floor, the Mesabi Range men’s basketball team turned things around, played their own style of ball and came away with a solid MCAC North win over Rainy River Wednesday night, 72-61.
Moving to 4-1 in the MCAC North with the win, Norse head coach Tamara Moore said it was an important victory for her team considering the way they closed things out.
“It’s growth,” Moore said. “It shows growth in the team. Last year, we probably would’ve faltered down the stretch but we’ve become a mature team. In tight games like this, I can’t use a lot of guys on my bench but the core group that got in tonight showed up and helped create the momentum we needed down the stretch.”
With four minutes left to play, the Norse managed to secure a slight lead over the Voyageurs and then successfully slowed the game down on the defensive end to pull away. Tied 58-58, Nataj Sanders scored on the putback before Johnny Spencer completed a three-point play to put Mesabi Range up by five.
Defensively, Mesabi Range switched into a 2-3 zone, limiting the fast-paced Rainy River offense in the closing minutes. Moore calls the successful switch into the zone a highlight of her team’s defensive effort.
“We were able to execute that down the stretch. We know Rainy River likes to run. They don’t use the entire shot clock. They play fast. The way we beat a team like that is making them slow down. We made them take shots they didn’t like and then secured the defensive rebounds in order to get the ball back and use the full 30 seconds on our end.”
The beginning of the game was not as kind to the Norse as the Voyageurs ran out to a quick 11-2 lead.
Four straight paints from Ondrej Havranek started the game for Rainy River before Ziara Davis got Mesabi in on the action with an offensive rebound and putback. The Voyageurs kept things moving however with Tyrecke Francois driving to the hoop for two more.
Rainy River then picked up a steal and converted immediately with Steph Mereus hitting the layup. Francois then completed the run with a long range bomb to set Mesabi Range back early.
A Glentrel Carter three got the home crowd fired up and, after a score on the drive from Butchiny Lordeus, the Norsemen went on an 11-point run of their own to retake the lead.
During the stretch, Davis hit a pair of free throws, Kaleb Roberts sank a jumper, Anthony Rayson scored in the paint and Sanders scored five straight points, turning the tides in the Norse’s favor, 16-13.
Mesabi Range found continued success after the run, eventually growing their lead to a dozen points late in the first half. Trailing 31-19, the Voyageurs started quickening the pace again and closed that gap down to as little as three. Two late three pointers from Davis kept the Norse lead intact as they went into the break up 42-36.
Rainy River trailed the Norse for much of the second half but got the game within three points when Berrian Delinois hit a layup, 53-50. After a Voyageurs free throw, Delinois hit another layup, knotting the game at 53.
The two teams battled to ties again at 56 and 58 before the Norse managed to go ahead with the late combo from Sanders and Spencer.
After a Rainy River timeout with 2:28 to play, a three from Carter and added free throws from Spencer and Sanford sealed the win. Mesabi Range was able to cruise in the final 90 seconds to grab the 72-61 win.
Davis led the Norse in the win with 19 points. Carter had 17, Sanders 12 and Sanford 10. Delinois had 13 for the Voyageurs, Francois 12 and Mike Siggers 10.
The win moves Mesabi Range to 4-1 in the conference and sets up an important matchup on Saturday with 5-0 Central Lakes. Seeing her team take advantage of the moment and rise to the occasion, Moore says her squad has been able to keep things in perspective early in the conference slate.
“We talk about things just one or two games at a time. In the locker room, I show them what the standings look like with a win and with a loss and it’s up to them to decide who they want to be. The big thing is, we know teams like Rainy River and Central Lakes and Itasca are looking good to be in the top four. We want to be one of those top four teams too, but not just top four. We want to make a run at a championship.”
When they see the Raiders on Saturday, Moore expects the toughest competition they’ve seen all year.
“They have a lot of depth and a lot of size and they like to speed things up like Rainy River. We’ll have to use what we have on defense in order to keep them in check. It’ll probably be a similar game plan but we just have to be ready for them. It’s a big game for us so we need all the help from the community we can get. We’d love it for a big matchup like this.”
MNRR 36 25 — 61
MNMR 42 30 — 72
Rainy River: Steph Mereus 2, Tyrecke Francois 12, Butchiny Lordeus 8, Christian Pujals 5, Ondrej Havranek 9, Alexander Aguilar 2, Berrian Delinois 13, Malik Siggers 10; Three pointers: Francois 1, Pujals 1, Havranek 1, Delinois 1; Free throws: 13-20; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 2, Glentrel Carter 17, Kaeleb Roberts 2, Zion Sanford 10, Nataj Sanders 12, Ziaire Davis 19, Johnny Spencer 8, Anthony Rayson 2; Three pointers: Carter 3, Sanders 1, Davis 3; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
