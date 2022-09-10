Norse go down in 5 to Pioneers

Mesabi Range’s Joey Westby runs down a dig during Saturday’s home volleyball game against Northland.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — Coming into Saturday’s matchup with Northland, the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team knew they were going to be in for a battle.

The Pioneers were picked to finish No. 2 in the preseason MCAC North poll, while the Norse were picked to finish No. 3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments