Norse go down in 5 to Pioneers

VIRGINIA — Coming into Saturday’s matchup with Northland, the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team knew they were going to be in for a battle.
The Pioneers were picked to finish No. 2 in the preseason MCAC North poll, while the Norse were picked to finish No. 3.
A matchup between two potential top teams proved to be everything it was hyped up to be, with the Pioneers coming out on top in the end in a 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 16-25, 15-12) decision.
With the teams splitting two close games to start and then splitting two uneven games in the third and fourth, Mesabi Range head coach Sara Matuszak said it was simply a game of momentum.
“We just had a game of ups and downs. We either were on or we were off and there wasn’t a lot of middleground today,” Matuszak said. “Northland was the same so I think for both of us, momentum played a huge role. When we were on, we were steamrolling and when we were off, we got steamrolled.”
The back and forth nature of the match started right from the beginning. Kylee Huusko got a tip point on the opening rally to put the Norse in front. Northland took advantage of some Mesabi errors to go up 2-1 and then 3-1 when Grace Loeslie served up an ace.
The Norse came back when their star hitter Kaelynn Kudis put down three kills in five points to knot things up 5-5. Mesabi began to rally when Lauren Lautiger served up two aces and the Pioneers committed an error to make it 8-5. The rally continued with Raven Sainio putting down a kill of her own.
Northland slowly worked their way back into the game and while the Norse held the lead for a time, the Pioneers managed to tie it up at 17, forcing a timeout from Matuszak. After the break, the teams found themselves tied again at 18 and then 19 before Mesabi Range found some breathing room after a series of Northland hitting errors.
A quick push over the net from Huusko gave the Norse a 24-21 lead and she closed out the set two points later on the same play, 25-23.
Mesabi Range grabbed an early lead in the second with Huusko and Jazlynn Svaleson picking up kills, Abbigail Shuster serving up an ace and Joey Westby winning a tip at the net to make it 9-4.
The lead was short lived, however, as the Pioneers rallied for six of the next seven points to knot things up at 10. Madison Witte found her game picking up at the net with a few kills while Giselle Cole put down a block and then served up an ace for two more.
Mesabi Range managed to again find a quick lead thanks to the setter Lautigar setting up Kudis perfectly for another pair of kills, 15-11. Witte kept the Pioneers in the set however with another pair of kills before Chloe Kuznia served up an ace. Down 20-18, Witte found a kill and then won a tip at the net to knot things up.
The Pioneers managed to stop the Norse from making another run and closed out the set 25-23 to knot things up.
Northland blew past the Norse in the third and never looked threatened as Witte, Cole and Cassidy Corbett were firing on all cylinders, presenting an offensive front that had plenty of options.
Mesabi Range did their best to stay in it with a Huusko kill that knotted things at 10, but Northland sprinted to the finish, winning eight straight points before closing out the set 25-14.
The fourth was a chance for the Norse to pick their game back up. Just as Northland did to them, Mesabi Range went on an early run that put them up 7-1. While the Pioneers had a few small rallies of their own, the Norse always kept a good cushion between the two teams.
The strong set from Mesabi Range was again highlighted by Kudis’ attack while Steph Zimmer served up two aces in a row to give her team set point. Up 24-16, Westby put down a big block to end the set, knotting things up 2-2.
The fifth and final set was a close one early, with Northland leading Mesabi Range 8-6 before the two teams changed ends. That small lead was just enough to give the Pioneers a chance to strike as a Norse error made it a 9-6 game.
Two points later, a Witte kill followed by a Loeslie ace made it 11-8. Northland kept it rolling with Sunny Edin winning a tip point before the Norse hit one into the net to make it 13-8.
Mesabi Range gave it one last push when a kill from Kudis started a small rally. Huusko followed that up with two ace serves but Pioneers managed to put it away with two kills from Witte, 15-12.
After the game, Matuszak said the Pioneers played excellent defensively and presented a varied offensive attack to keep her team on their toes.
“They’re a really athletic team and defensively they’re very sound,” Matuszak said. “Sometimes our girls might think that when our big hitter is in the air, the point is ours but Northland started digging those back and getting some blocks and I think the doubt creeped in for our girls a bit.
“Offensively, they’re just really diverse. They had hitters in just about every spot and they were swinging hard or tipping rolling. They really mixed it up and when we tried to adjust they would switch it up. We had a hard time holding it together at the end.”
Looking back at the week as a whole, the Norse did some solid things on the court. They were competitive in a loss against perennial power Central Lakes, beat Alexandria Tech 3-1 and then took the Pioneers to five. For Mesabi Range, it’ll be about learning from the losses.
“I always talk to the girls about losses being lessons and that we take the negative, learn from it and try not to repeat it. For the conference standings, you never want to lose but if you’re going to lose, at least it’s early and we can get a chance to learn and get better. We’re going to turn this loss into a lesson and hopefully come back stronger.”
Mesabi Range returns to the court on Wednesday when they host Rainy River.
Friday’s Game
Mesabi Range 3,
Alexandria Tech 1
At Virginia, the Lady Norse Norse shook off a rough third set and closed things out on Friday for a 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24) win over Alexandria Tech.
Kaelynn Kudis led the way for Mesabi Range with 20 kills on a .356 hitting percentage. She added 24 digs, three aces and three blocks to her stat line.
Kylee Huusko added eight kills and five aces. Joey Westby had four kills and 15 digs. Abbigail Shuster led the team in digs with 28. Lauren Lautigar tallied 35 set assists to go with 12 digs and two blocks.
