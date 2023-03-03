AUBURNDALE, Fla.—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball team gave up 20 runs in the first inning to Western Tech and could never fully recover Thursday as they fell to the Cavaliers 23-7.
The Norse got give runs back in the second and two more in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as the game ended by 10-run rule after the fifth inning.
Alexander Fijal took the loss on the mound for Mesabi Range giving up 10 runs (all earned) on five hits and five walks to start the game. Fijal only secured one out in the top of the first before being pulled for Keondric Allbritton.
Allbritton didn’t fare much better, giving up the next 10 runs (all earned) on four hits and five walks. He could not record an out as Jameson Brand was next in for the Norse. Brand grabbed the final two outs to end the inning. He would finish the game, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks over the final four and two-thirds innings. He struck out three.
At the plate, Brandon Lind and Gage Kracht were both 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Evan Radovich went 2-3 with an RBI. Alex Atkinson went 1-1 with an RBI and a run scored. Logan Nordby finished the contest with two RBIs and a run scored despite not recording a hit.
Jackson College 11,
Mesabi Range 2
AUBURNDALE, Fla.—The Norse started their doubleheader with Jackson College (Mich.) on Friday tied 1-1 after two and a half innings. But the Jets laid on the hurt after that, outscoring Mesabi Range 10-1 over the final five innings to take the contest 11-2.
Brandon Lind got the start and took the loss for Mesabi Range on the hill, giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks. He struck out nine along the way. Nick Peters pitched the final inning for the Norse, giving up five runs (all earned) on five hits and a walk. He struck out one.
At the plate, Cameron Pietrusa, Gage Kracht, Evan Radovich, Brodie Vining and Alex Yrjanson all had hits for Mesabi Range. Pietrusa and Vining recorded the RBIs with Kracht and Yrjanson scoring the runs.
Mesabi Range (0-3) took on Jackson College for the second part of the doubleheader late Friday. They’ll take on Owens Community College (Ohio) today in a single nine-inning game.
