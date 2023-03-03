AUBURNDALE, Fla.—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball team gave up 20 runs in the first inning to Western Tech and could never fully recover Thursday as they fell to the Cavaliers 23-7.

The Norse got give runs back in the second and two more in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as the game ended by 10-run rule after the fifth inning.

