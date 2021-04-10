Norse drop game 1 to Rainy River, 4-3

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Rainy River scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and come away with a 4-3 victory over Mesabi Range Saturday.
The Voyageurs grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Norsemen came right back with three of their own to tie the conference opener in the top of the fifth inning.
Mesabi Range outhit Rainy River 10-9, but couldn’t get any runs across in the seventh when they needed one.
The Norsemen were paced by Max Grundhofer with a two-run single in the fifth and Noah Paulseth, who also knocked in a run. Jackson Bode added two hits, while Dawson Tweet, Trent Braaten, Matt Costa, Gabriel Soto and Ryan Hujanen each added base knocks.
Konrad Kisch took the loss for Mesabi Range as the righthander surrendered four runs on nine hits in six innings of work. He also fanned four and walked three. Esteban Ruelas got the complete game win for the Voyageurs. He allowed 10 hits and three runs, while striking out six and walking one.
Rainy River had nine hits in the opener of the doubleheader. The key hit came from Julian de Alva, who came up with an RBI double, which scored the game-winning run.
The loss dropped Mesabi Range to 2-12 on the season.
The Norsemen’s second game of the twin bill was not complete as this edition went to press.
