CLOQUET—The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team completed their first trip through their slate of conference foes on Wednesday, downing Fond du Lac 81-66, moving to 6-1 in the division and in a tie for first place.

Nataj Sanders led the Norsemen in the win with 16 points. Johnny Spencer added 13 to go with seven rebounds. Glentrel Carter and Mark Campbell finished with 11 points each while Ziaire Davis chipped in with 10. Kaeleb Roberts dished out nine assists for Mesabi Range.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments