CLOQUET—The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team completed their first trip through their slate of conference foes on Wednesday, downing Fond du Lac 81-66, moving to 6-1 in the division and in a tie for first place.
Nataj Sanders led the Norsemen in the win with 16 points. Johnny Spencer added 13 to go with seven rebounds. Glentrel Carter and Mark Campbell finished with 11 points each while Ziaire Davis chipped in with 10. Kaeleb Roberts dished out nine assists for Mesabi Range.
The Thunder were led by Jehoida Goins 21 points. Damien Franklin added 14, Sean Millsaps 12 and Kaimana Preza 11.
Mesabi Range (13-6 overall, 6-1 MCAC North) begin their second trip through the conference schedule on Saturday when they travel to Hibbing.
MNMR 38 43—81
FDL 28 38—66
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 11, Mark Campbell 11, Zion Sanford 5, Nataj Sanders 16, Chris Rogers 6, Ziaire Davis 10, Johnny Spencer 13, Vance Alexander 1, Khalil Holmes 4, Anthony Rayson 4; Three pointers: Carter 1, Campbell 2, Sanders 1, Spencer 1, Holmes 1; Free throws: 11-23; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Spencer.
Fond du Lac: Sean Millsaps 12, Kaimana Preza 11, Damien Franklin 14, CJ Jordan 3, Tahj Jenkins 5, Jehoida Goins 21; Three pointers: Millsaps 1, Preza 3, Jordan 1, Jenkins 1; Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
