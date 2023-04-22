Mesabi Range-Itasca Baseball

Mesabi Range College left fielder Alex Yrjanson races in to make the grab on a sinking line drive during a double header earlier this month against Itasca in Aurora.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball sophomores know more than anyone the importance of finishing strong.

While the Norse are still seeking their first win of the season, those sophomores remember the late push Mesabi Range made last year in order to capture the MCAC North championship. Norse head coach Chris Vito says it’s those sophomores that need to continue to lead the team as the team gets into the meat of their conference schedule.

