VIRGINIA—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball sophomores know more than anyone the importance of finishing strong.
While the Norse are still seeking their first win of the season, those sophomores remember the late push Mesabi Range made last year in order to capture the MCAC North championship. Norse head coach Chris Vito says it’s those sophomores that need to continue to lead the team as the team gets into the meat of their conference schedule.
“The sophomores we have, they understand the importance of finding that consistency and getting better as the season progresses,” Vito said. “We’re frustrated at times with how things have gone but at the end of the day, we’ve only played four conference games so far. There’s still a lot to be played. I think it’s tough to get a rhythm going with the way the weather has been lately. We’ve had to cancel 16 games so far this year. We went down to Lake City to play Vermilion and Rainy River and then you hope to play more games quickly after that but it just hasn’t happened yet.”
Vito says once his team finds that rhythm, they should be able to compete for a division title again.
“We’re really hoping and believing that the consistency is going to come once we’re playing more. The weather doesn’t look like it’s going to do us any favors but that’s how we’re thinking right now.”
The problems for Mesabi Range aren’t very consistent either. When they opened their four-game series with Itasca last week, the bats were going but a couple of big innings sank their chances. Finishing up the series this past Tuesday, the bats were silent despite the earlier success.
“We had a tough schedule down in Florida and I thought we hit the ball well at times. Our first two games against ITasca, there were a couple of big innings that hurt us and then when we saw them again, we could only get a few hits and we were no-hit the last game. We have to find a way to improve our approaches at the plate. As a coach, I have to find a way to do that,” Vito said.”
Typically a top team in the division, Vito says the losses to Itasca do set a sort of benchmark for his team to hopefully reach.
“Credit to Itasca because they’re usually picked to win the division. They run a good program. There’s frustration on our end but there’s a feeling that we know how close we are too. I think we’ve done some good things on the mound, the defense is coming together but you have to be solid in all three phases of the game and we just haven’t found that yet.”
Sophomores like Brandon Lind and Nick Peters have done well for themselves in their second years after impressing as freshmen. Vito says the entire group of more experienced players are helping the newcomers try and improve as leaders as well.
“The sophomores know how to get the guys fired up and they understand the importance of being able to come to practice every day and put in the work. The sophomores that lead now were leading as freshmen and that’s not an easy thing to do. You have to step out of your comfort zone as a freshman. I think they’re as frustrated as any because when you work as hard as they have, you want to see them get that validation.”
Hard work goes a long way, but in the game of baseball, any team appreciates it when the wind blows their way once in a while.
“Sometimes you need lucky breaks. When that’s not happening, you need to make your own luck. Nothing happening here is because of a lack of hard work. I think we’re going to get there pretty soon. We’ve got a good group of guys and I look forward to coming to work with them every day.”
After seeing how his team came together to end the season last year, Vito knows the North is as wide open as ever.
“We want to be where the Itascas are, but the Northern Division, top to bottom, is one where anyone can beat anyone on any given day. It’s my seventh year at Mesabi Range and It’s been that way since I’ve been there. If things start coming together for us like I think they can, I think it’ll really snowball for us.”
