No shortage of effort from the Lady Norse

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range women’s basketball team may only have seven girls on their roster at present, but there’s certainly no shortage in effort when it comes to the Lady Norse on the court.
Losing out on a whole year after the MCAC cancelled winter sports last season, Mesabi Range is back on the court this year and head coach Brad Matuszak says every player on his team looks ready to compete.
“Seven is where we’re at right now,” Matuszak said. “We always hope to have more but there were some girls that changed their mind before the school year started about attending Mesabi and another player we had from New Mexico that had to go back home for personal reasons.
“It’s seven girls but most importantly all seven of them are competitors.”
The Norse are 1-3 so far this season in the non-conference portion of their schedule and had a chance to win a couple more of those. Early on, Matuszak is positive about what he’s observed.
“I’m proud of our effort and the way we’ve played so far. There’s still a lot of learning to do but the girls on the team look ready to get better.”
Mesabi Range returns sophomore Christianna Monger (St. Louis, Mo.) from the 2019-20 team with Matuszak calling her a strong leader for the team.
“She’s one of the most vocal leaders we have on the team. She’s our captain and she put in a lot of work in the offseason and in the Covid year where we didn’t play. She’s there for us off the court, at practice and in the games.”
Monger is currently nursing an ankle injury which has limited her playtime as of late but Matuszak has confidence in her once she becomes fully healthy.
“When she’s healthy, she’s deadly from the three-point line. She’s probably our best shooter so once she’s 100% people will need to watch out for her.”
The Lady Norse also have two players native to the Iron Range on their roster this season with Ely graduate Winter Sainio and Virginia graduate Sophie Christofferson signing on to this year’s team.
“Winter was one of those girls that joined kind of last minute when we lost a few girls at the beginning of the year. She’s just coming off the volleyball season so she hasn’t had a ton of time with the team yet but she’s getting there and she’s helped us out tremendously in the post.
“Sophie is another volleyball player but she’s been with us from day one. She’s been a part of this team since the beginning of the year and she’s done a great job for us defensively and offensively. She knows her role and plays it well. She’s a good shooter and she’s always out there giving 100%.”
Also on this year’s team are guard Bonnie Taylor (Minneapolis), guard/forward Alani Pettis (Minneapolis), forward Sakhia Howard-Reynolds (Columbia Heights, Minn.) and Gabriella Shaw (Austin, Texas).
Pettis has led the Lady Norse so far this season, earning MCAC North Player of the Week and NJCAA D-III Freshman Player of the Week last week after putting up 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Mesabi’s 67-54 win over Gogebic.
“I don’t know if she’s ever come out of a game yet once in the four we’ve played. She does a great job being the floor general and leading us at that point guard position.”
Of the team’s other three players, Matuszak says they’re finding their roles and contributing or getting up to speed ready to help out soon.
“Bonnie does well for us on both sides of the floor being a good shooter and communicator. Sakhia is our No. 1 post player this year and she’s putting in a lot of work on speed and footwork and other moves in the post. She’s another all around great competitor.
“Gabriella, she’s a softball player first but she was one of the girls that stepped up when we were looking for more girls to fill up the roster. She’s getting up to speed but I think she’ll be a great help for us come conference time.”
The MCAC North has taken a hit this year with Vermilion, Central Lakes and Fond du Lac all unable to field teams this year. In addition, Hibbing has a shorter non-conference schedule compared to the rest of the division.
“I don’t know if it’s because of the year missed with Covid but there are definitely some issues with getting enough players on our teams. Hopefully they’re back next year. With Hibbing, Itasca and us all so close, we’re all fighting for the same local girls which makes recruiting that much more difficult.”
Once the conference season rolls around in January, the Lady Norse hope to be ready to compete with the rest of the division.
“Northland and Rainy River are always top teams and they look solid again this year. We have to look out for ourselves and stay healthy. Hopefully when late February and early March roll around we can make the playoffs and see what happens.”
