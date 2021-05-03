COLLEGE BASEBALL
At White Bear Lake, Minn., Mesabi Range was the victim of a doubleheader sweep by No. 6 Century College Sunday — for the second day in a row.
The Norsemen fell in game one, 7-3, and lost game two 12-2.
In Sunday’s opener, Mesabi Range put together five hits, including a two-run homer by Konrad Kisch. Dawson Tweet and Matt Costa each had two hits in the game. Jack Kelly took the loss for the Norse after throwing six innings and allowing five earned runs on 12 hits. He struck out two and walked one.
Century had six RBI on 12 hits, including a homer by Ben Clapp, while Chad Fox threw his way to the pitching win in six innings of work. He fanned seven and allowed two earned runs on five hits.
Sunday’s Game Two
Century 12,
Mesabi Range 2, F/6
At White Bear Lake, Blake Warner smacked two solo Mesabi Range home runs Sunday in game two, but it wasn’t enough as Century College came away with a 12-2 win in six innings.
Cole Meyer also added a hit for the Norsemen, while Matt Costa took the loss on the hill in five innings of work. He surrendered 11 earned runs on nine hits, while walking six and striking out three.
The Wood Ducks put together nine runs on 12 hits, including a Chris Jacobs homer, to get the victory. Liam Fritz pitched his way to the win. He went four innings, fanned three, walked four and gave up one earned run on two hits.
Mesabi Range (8-23) hosts Hibbing at 1 p.m. Friday.
Saturday’s Game Two
At Virginia, Century College put up six runs in the second and seven in the fifth, which helped them cruise to an 18-4 victory and a sweep of Mesabi Range College.
The Norsemen scored one in the first and three in the fifth and were led by a double, a home run and four RBi from Konrad Kisch and two hits from Matt Costa. Blake Warner, Tawson Tweet and Noah Paulseth also added hits.
Century had five players with multiple hits, including four homers, in their 16-hit attack.
David VanOrt got the win after going four innings, fanning seven and allowing one earned run on four hits. Zach Nelson took the loss for Mesabi after starting and going two innings. He allowed seven earned runs on eight hits, struck out one and walked two.
Saturday’s Game
SOFTBALL
Ely 13,
Cook County 3, F/5
At Ely, Charly Flom, Madeline Kallberg and Kate Coughlin combined for six hits and seven RBI Saturday to lead the Timberwolves past Cook County, 13-3 in five innings.
Kallberg paced Ely with two hits and three RBI, while both Flom and Coughlin recorded two hits and two RBI.
Katrina Seliskar picked up the win in the circle after going five innings, striking out five, walking none and allowing eight hits.
Katie Peck and Rachel Door led the Vikings with two hits each.
