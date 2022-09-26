HIBBING — Area high school athletic directors are having a tough time finding officials to work their games, so Minnesota North-Hibbing is doing something about it.
Hibbng will be offering a basketball officiating class as a part of its curriculum, beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, with veteran official Babe Glumack overseeing the class.
According to Aaron Reini, who is the Dean of Liberal Arts at the college, the course is long overdue.
The suggestion came from Kate Brau, who is a health and physical education instructor at the college, and who coached at the seventh-grade level last year.
“As a parent, I enjoy spectating, and I saw that we had some athletes, our men’s basketball players, officiating the game at that level,” Reini said. “That caught my attention. The reason for that is we’ve been struggling with officials at all age levels in this area.
“Kate had the connection at the college and managed to get some of those athletes involved. Kate had the idea that it would be wonderful if we could have an actual educational opportunity, a course that could, in a more formal sense, train some of our upcoming officials in this area.”
But first, the course had to be approved by the college.
How does that process work?
“We have a common-course outline, which has course objectives,” Reini said. “When a student takes the course, they will be expected to meet the outcomes of the course, which would be basic knowledge of the rules for the Minnesota State High School League.
“Along with that, which is one of the neatest parts about the course, is that there will be a practicum element to it. These students will also have the opportunity to put into practice what they’re learning at the lower-age-group basketball games, and the other sports as we go along.”
Once the course was approved, the college needed somebody to teach it.
Glumack had just been hired as Cardinal softball coach, and with his 54 years of experience as an official, it was a no-brainer as to who would instruct the course.
“It’s one thing to have a course, it’s another thing to have a high-level
instructor, an experienced instructor to be able to teach the course,” Reini
said. “Who better to teach a course on officiating than Babe. He’s a legendary figure in this area.
“The qualifications for Babe aren’t a concern with this course. It’s truly a win-win all-around. It’s a win for our community, and it’s a win for our students, to not only get this experience as education and what it means to be an official, but to get an education from such an experienced figure like Babe.”
Glumack was more than willing to take over the class.
“Mr. Reini and Mr. Mike Flatten approached me, but Kate is the one that came out and asked if I would accept the possibility of doing that,” Glumack said. “My life is full of sports. I looked into it, and I accepted it.
“I was thinking if I was going to quit refereeing now, or what’s going to happen, but I don’t think I'm going to do that. I see it from my many years that we’re at a point where we don’t have many young officials. There’s a lot of older officials that are getting down to the end. We do need younger officials.”
One of the reasons there’s a shortage of officials is the fact that some take abuse from fans in the stands. They don’t want to put up with it, so that’s one of the things, other than the rules, that will be covered in the class.
“There’s yapping in the stands,” Glumack said. “People going into it get yelled at and screamed at. They say, ‘I don’t need this.’ The way I look at it, go out there, have fun and if you get yelled at, have a thicker skin.
“The big thing in officiating is if somebody yells at you, let it go. Don’t yap back. You’re getting paid, and the pay is kind of decent now. Do the job and hustle. Girls, boys, men and women aren't getting into this because of the crowd structure of it.
“My point in refereeing is to go out there for two hours and work hard.”
The course will run for eight weeks, which is specifically designed to coincide with the start of basketball season, starting with classroom instruction.
“You have to know the rules, but 60- to 70-percent is common sense and hustle,” Glumack said. “Sell calls. Don’t make calls on the run because your eyes are bouncing back-and-forth. Stop and make the call.
“It’s about positioning, especially in two-man and three-man refereeing. Hustle. That would be a big factor in refereeing. The fan is not going to yell at you if you’re on top of the play, and you’re working hard. They will back off on that.”
Glumack can impart a lot of his wisdom to his young officials.
“They get to hear his experience and stories,” Reini said. “As basketball games start up in late November and into December, there will be opportunities to put that into practice. I’m excited for the course and what it means to the community.
“It means there will be a broader pool of officials to draw from, and that is a great thing. Hopefully, we’ll have more of a pipeline of incoming officials that have been trained through a course like this.”
Reini said they’re already thinking of expanding the officiating classes.
“We’re looking to approve additional courses in football, volleyball, baseball and softball,” Reini said. “This is the first part of it.”
After the completion of the course, the students will be ready to work in youth games, seventh- and eighth-grade games, C-squad games and B-squad games.
More experience is necessary to start working varsity contests.
“This is a good direction to go,” Glumack said. “Like Mr. Reini said, ‘Get younger people involved.’ Anybody that watches sports, you can’t have sports without officiating. We don’t have young officials.
“We’re heading in the right direction.”
