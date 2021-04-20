zach nelson

zach nelson

VIRGINIA — Zach Nelson, a freshman pitcher from Apple Valley, Minn., picked up a win for his Mesabi Range Norsemen and earned the MCAC North Division Pitcher of the Week award.

Nelson threw a complete game in the 4-2 win over Vermilion April 17, scattering six hits and striking out three. Vermilion could not get an earned run off Nelson and managed to walk only three times.

In addition, Nelson contributed at the plate batting .667, scoring 4 runs and hitting a home run.

Mesabi Range College now has an overall record of 6-15 and are 4-4 in the MCAC North. They take the field again at Anoka-Ramsey on Thursday.

