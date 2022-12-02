VIRGINIA—Mesabi Range volleyball standout Kaelynn Kudis has left her mark on the Norse program.
Capturing NJCAA Division III Second Team All-American honors last year with Vermilion, Kudis raised the bar even higher, being named a First Team All-American with Mesabi Range on Thursday for her efforts in the 2022 season.
Last month, Kudis was named the MCAC North Player of the Year, while also picking up All-MCAC and All-Region 13 honors. She led the MCAC in kills per set at 5.38 and total kills at 538 on the season. She was second in the conference in hitting percentage at .364 and second in blocks per set at 1.05.
Mesabi Range head coach Sara Matuszak said Kudis knew coming into the season that being a First Team All-American was possible.
“She was one of the few players from our conference who was an All-American at all last year,” Matuszak said. “So she knew that for her to be considered for First Team, she had to play in more games against more competitive teams.”
Matuszak and the Norse helped make that happen, entering the team in the Opening Weekend Tournament in Rockford, Illinois. Mesabi Range played some of their toughest competition of the year there, including eventual D-III National Champion DuPage.
“We wanted her to be in contention for an award like this right from the beginning so we put together a competitive schedule that we thought would help her get the recognition she deserved. She really did the rest from there.
“She put a lot of work into the weight room in the offseason and then worked hard in practice all season long. She was a leader on the court, off the court and when you look at stats. She definitely earned it in my opinion.”
Seeing Kudis compete with the best of the best in that first weekend, Matuszak said things were really put into perspective early on about what the star hitter could do.
“That was what we were all waiting for. We wanted to know how she would compete with the girls that can jump as high as her and hit as hard as her. Coming out of that tournament, it really was clear that she is one of the elite players in Division III junior college volleyball.”
And while the accolade is an individual one, Matuszak said it was clear from the way the rest of the team competed that Kudis knew how to elevate those around her with her game.
“It wasn’t just Kaelynn working hard. Everybody else on the team worked hard to keep up with her and they improved and got better for it. We had girls who weren’t all-conference in high school that became all-division players this year.
“It was a good thing for the entire team to have someone like Kaelynn around and everyone stepped up their game in order to try and match what she was bringing to the court.”
In other postseason honors for the Norse, setter Lauren Lautigar was named to the All-MCAC North First Tem, while also picking up All-MCAC honors. Joey Westby, Kylee Huusko and Abbigail Shuster were All-MCAC North Second Team picks. Matuszak was named MCAC North Coach of the Year.
While Kudis’ accolades piled up this year, so had the attention she was getting from four-year schools across the country. Recently, Kudis signed on with NCAA Division II William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. Matuszak says she and the rest of the Norse are excited to see what Kudis can do at the next level.
“It’s another reason to be really proud of her. She got a really nice offer from them and she plans to transfer there in January and play spring volleyball with them before the next fall season. We’re just really excited and really proud of her. We’re excited to see what’s to come for her in this next step.”
