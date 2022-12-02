09.14.22 MRC volleyball-4.jpg

Mesabi Range’s Kaelynn Kudis drives the ball down the line during a match with Rainy River this past September in Virginia.

 Mark Sauer/File

VIRGINIA—Mesabi Range volleyball standout Kaelynn Kudis has left her mark on the Norse program.

Capturing NJCAA Division III Second Team All-American honors last year with Vermilion, Kudis raised the bar even higher, being named a First Team All-American with Mesabi Range on Thursday for her efforts in the 2022 season.

