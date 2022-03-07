AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Mesabi Range College baseball team found themselves trailing 13-6 after six innings to Owens Community College, but rallied for seven in the seventh to knot things up before outscoring the Express 3-2 in the top of the 11th to earn the 16-15 win.
Dawson Tweet had a big day for the Norsemen, going 3-5 at the plate with five RBIs and three runs scored. Cole Meyer finished 3-6 with two RBis and three runs scored, Mason Carlson was 3-6 with an RBI and two runs scored and Jackson Bode was 2-5 with two RBIs and two runs.
Nick Peters and Tom Nemanich also collected multiple hits. Max Grundhofer finished with a pair of RBIs.
The Norse went through four pitchers compared to Owens’ seven. Gabriel Soto got the start and gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks over three and 1/3 innings. He struck out four.
Breydan Carson pitched the next two innings, giving up five runs on five hits. Peters came in for the next 2/3 of an inning and gave up one unearned run on one hit and two walks. Bode pitched the final five innings and got the win for Mesabi Range, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out eight along the way.
The Norse weren’t as fortunate in their second game with Owens on Monday, falling 13-2 in seven innings.
Andrew Torrel went 2-4 for the Norsemen at the plate. Tweet finished with one RBI. Nemanich, Logan Nordby and Carlson all collected hits in the loss.
Brandon Lind got the start for Mesabi Range and gave up three runs on three hits and two walks in three innings of work. He struck out six along the way. Gage Kracht pitched the final four innings, giving up 10 runs (nine earned) on seven hits and five walks. He struck out two.
Mesabi Range will be back in action tomorrow when they take on MCAC foe Ridgewater in a 2 p.m. (Minnesota time) contest.
