Mesabi Range volleyball stuns No. 3 Central Lakes

VIRGINIA — Through two sets, it looked like the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team was going to run away with things, leading MCAC North powerhouse Central Lakes 2-0.
Through four sets, it looked like the Raiders had figured the Norse out, pulling out a win in game three before dominating game four to force a decisive fifth set.
But when Mesabi Range managed to grab an early lead in the final set, things started turning in favor of the Norse. Fending off one final Central Lakes push, Mesabi Range earned their first victory over the Raiders in at least 20 years, stunning the No. 3 team in the country 3-2 (25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 12-25, 15-13).
Speaking to her team in the huddle heading into the fifth set, Mesabi Range head coach Sara Matuszak told them exactly what they needed to hear in order to get back in the game and close things out.
“I told them that we’ve come this far and all we need is 15 points,” Matuszak said. “The girls came together. This is the most heart I’ve seen from my girls all season. They put it out there. I told them to take the risks and they did and it paid off.”
Trading points with Central Lakes early in the final set, Mesabi Range managed to knot things up with a tip point from Kaelynn Kudis. Kudis won another tip point on the next play to put the Norse up 3-2. The Raiders tied it with a kill from Megan Rinicker, but the Norse took advantage of three Central Lakes errors before Kudis added a kill that made it 7-3 in favor of the home team.
The subdued crowd from the fourth set had become electric once more as Mesabi Range looked to be in control. Kudis continued to put in the work and helped her team to a five-point lead, 10-5, before Kylee Huusko added another to make it 11-6. Two more Central Lakes errors but Mesabi Range two points from the win.
But closing out wouldn’t be as simple as it seemed. A combination of errors from the Norse as well as another big kill from Rinicker made it a 13-10 game, forcing a timeout from Matuszak. Out of the break and still trapped in the same rotation on the floor, two more Norse miscues made it 13-12 with Matuszak then calling her final timeout.
The Raiders managed to knot things up at 13, but Mesabi Range finally got a break when a Central Lakes attack flew long, giving Mesabi Range match point. The Raiders tried to knot things up with another big attack, but again the would-be kill ended in an error, giving the Norse the win, 15-13.
“The girls tightened up their digging and their passing. The offense was looking good and we grabbed that early lead and ran with it for a while,” Matuszak said. “But we watched them close that gap and the lead shrank. We were in a funk, which happens in volleyball. But once we got out of that rotation and got to 14, I knew our girls had it.
“I was confident, but you know in volleyball it can go the other way so quickly. We hung on and we’re excited. This is a big win for us.”
The Norse looked to be in control early on in the match. Down a player and disguising their lack of a right side blocker fairly well, Central Lakes didn’t catch on to the Norse game plan until they were already down two sets.
Kudis accounted for four of the team’s first five points in the first set, putting down two kills, a block as well as an ace to make it 5-4 in favor of Mesabi Range. Huusko and Joey Westby got into the mix for the Norse and helped keep them in it at 10-8.
Later down 12-11, another Kudis kill followed by a Kudis block gave the Norse a slight lead, but it was a lead they wouldn’t surrender the rest of the set. Jazlynn Svaleson started swinging well from the outside for Mesabi, earning a kill here and there to aid the march to 25. Leading 22-21, one more Kudis kill followed by a pair of Raider hitting errors gave Mesabi Range the first set.
The Norse ran out to a quick lead in the second set with a Kudis tip, Svaleson kill and two aces from Abbigail Shuster putting the Norse up 6-0. Central Lakes began to fire back with Rinicker and Jacey Rydberg finding big kills, but a Svaleson tip, Kudis kill and then a Shuster kill made it 10-2.
Setter Lauren Lautigar helped stop a quick Raiders run with a smart point over the net when Central Lakes was expecting a set, 11-5. The Raiders managed to get the lead down to as little as five late in the set, but the varied attack from Huusko, Svaleson and Kudis was a recipe for success in the second set. Up 24-17, a Huusko kill gave the Norse a 2-0 lead over the Raiders.
Central Lakes found their bearings in the third set. And while Mesabi Range competed well, the Raiders began to expose the Norse and their lack of a right side block.
Jamie Johnson won some important points at the net, including a tip and two kills to make it a 9-5 game in favor of Central Lakes. A Huusko kill followed by two aces from Steph Zimmer tied it for the Norse at nine, but the Raiders always had that small lead that the Norse had held in previous sets.
Another Johnson kill made it 18-16, forcing a timeout from Matuszak. After the break, a Kudis kill made it a one-point game, but Central Lakes closed out the set from there with Johnson earning a tip, block and kill before Rinicker added a tip and a block to end it, 25-20.
The momentum swinging away from the Norse, the Raiders took firm control of things in the fourth. Playing with only two subs, a tired Mesabi Range team saw Central Lakes rally and never trail in the fourth set.
Down 12-9, the Norse couldn’t do much as the errors piled up and Rinicker, Rydberg and Johnson found the holes they needed to make it a 20-9 game very quickly. Kudis and Svaleson found a couple points, but the Norse looked like a different team in the fourth, falling quickly 25-12.
But the extra tension from the losses in sets three and four only made the win in the fifth set that much sweeter.
“Our middles were doing double duty to get to that right set block and Central Lakes figured that out,” Matusak said. “People got tired but our girls were working hard. You really saw it in the fourth set. Going into the fifth, we really had to reset and just make it to 15.”
Stat wise, Kudis put on a show, putting down 25 kills, digging up 10 balls and winning five blocks. Huusko finished with 11 kills while Westby had six kills and nine digs with Svaleson adding six kills. Lautigar put up 46 set assists to go with 13 digs, Shuster had 33 digs and three aces and Zimmer had 15 digs and two ces.
The first three sets featured exceptionally clean volleyball, with neither team committing many errors. The rallies were extended, the hits were big and the digs were massive. On how her team matches up in a game like that, Matuszak said her players might have opened a few eyes.
“I told the girls before the game that, on paper, Central Lakes should beat us if we go position by position and look at the stats. Fortunately for us, we don’t play on paper. It was a really good game of volleyball from both sides. I told my girls if we didn’t play our most aggressive game of volleyball, we couldn’t beat them. So we took those risks and the girls came through.”
While the wins and losses columns will show this as just one game in a field of many for the Norse, Matuszak said there was extra significance for this team to finally be the ones that could edge out Central Lakes.
“It is just another conference game, however, it’s been such a mental thing for so many teams to play Central Lakes and really believe you can win. There’s been teams I thought could do it and just haven’t been able to get over the hump. Tonight, this team did it. It was a huge night from all of our girls, a big team win.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.