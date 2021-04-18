Mesabi Range takes game 2; E-G falls to Esko

AURORA -- Cole Meyer and Noah Paulseth each connected for two hits Saturday to lead Mesabi Range to win game two over Vermilion, 4-2.
Meyer smacked a double, while three others had RBIs as the Norsemen rebounded from a 10-4 game one loss to the Ironmen.
Mesabi Range got on the board with three runs in the fourth and added another in the fifth, while Vermilion was held to one run each in the fourth and seventh innings. Jackson Bode, Blake Warner and Trent Braaten accounted for the Mesabi RBIs.
Vermilion was paced by Max Gausen with two hits, while Jonathan Leon and Nils DeRemee had RBIs.
Zach Nelson picked up the pitching win for the Norsemen. He went all seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He fanned three and walked three.
Jacob Worley took the loss for Vermilion in six innings of work. He allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits, struck out six and walked one.
Mesabi Range (5-14) plays at Vermilion again today and is scheduled to host Anoka-Ramsey on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
Esko 11,
Eveleth-Gilbert 4
Eveleth-Gilbert fell behind early, and couldn’t come back in a 11-4 loss to Esko Saturday.
Esko scored on a home run by Noah Furcht in the first inning and a triple by Avery Lilegren in the second inning putting E-G down 4-0 after two innings.
The Bears battled back with a run in the third and another in the top of the fifth. Esko took advantage of a couple E-G miscues in the fifth to put up six runs. The Bears plated two in the top of the seventh, but the comeback fell short.
Brandon Lind took the loss for E-G allowing 4 earned runs over five innings striking out six and walking zero. Lind also led the Bears at the plate going 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.
Furcht got the win for Esko allowing two hits and two runs over four innings.
The Bears drop to 2-1 on the season.Next up is Cherry on Tuesday at home.
