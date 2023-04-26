AURORA—The Mesabi Range softball team fell Wednesday in a close contest with Rainy River, losing to the Voyageurs 4-3 at Mesabi East High School.
With both teams tied at three after two innings, Rainy River took the last lead of the game, scoring once in the bottom of the fifth inning.
At the plate, Joey Westby was 2-4 with a run scored for the Lady Norse. Elizabeth Hey finished 2-3 with a run scored. Abbigail Shuster was 1-3 with two RBIs. Jasmine Heikkila finished 1-2 with a run scored.
Heikkila took the loss in the circle, giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk. She struck out six.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Rainy River 9,
Mesabi Range 3
SUPERIOR—In their first of two games with Rainy River, the Mesabi Range baseball team got outhit 16-6 while falling 9-3 to the Voyageurs.
Brandon Lind took the loss on the mound for the Norsemen, giving up five runs (all earned) on 13 hits and three walks over six innings of work. He struck out four. Gage Kracht pitched the final inning, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk.
At the plate, Nick Peters was 2-3 with two runs scored. Evan Radovich was 1-3 with two RBIs. Kracht, Will Bittmann and Brodie Vining all picked up hits in the loss.
Rainy River 10,
Mesabi Range 0, F/5
SUPERIOR—The Voyageurs put up nine runs on the Norse in the first inning in their second game Wednesday, cruising to a 10-0 win in five innings.
Rainy River no-hit Mesabi Range in the mercy-rule shortened contest.
Alexander Fijal took the loss on the mound for Mesabi Range, giving up 10 runs (one earned) on eight hits and four walks. He struck out three. Breydan Carson pitched the final inning.
